Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 images are leaked

Samsung is working on a revamped version of the initial Galaxy Chromebook. This is pointed out by one recent leak. This reveals the first images of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2, the laptop with the Google Chrome operating system.

The leaker Evan Blass presents us with a laptop quite similar to the initial Galaxy Chromebook. In other words, it maintains “rearranged ports” and the same red color pattern. Therefore, the difference is expected to be at the hardware level.

What can we expect from the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2?

According to the images, we can see a Chromebook2 with small modifications in the port design. As well as some edges totally covered by a festive red color. A different detail compared to the previous generation, which has gray edges. Another component that stands out is the keyboard. This is black.

The leaker notes that we can expect a Galaxy Chromebook2 with “a newer and cooler Intel chip” as well as a “built-in fan.” Though few, Evan Blass says these features “would be high on any first-generation user’s wish list.” Do you agree?

Actually, few specifications are known about this equipment. However, we expect the Korean company to improve the specifications of the initial Galaxy Chromebook. As which? 16 GB RAM, 1 and 8 megapixel cameras, front and rear, respectively. As well as autonomy and a processor superior to the Intel Core 10th Generation.

As we mentioned at the beginning, the Galaxy Chromebooks use the Google Chrome operating system by default, hence its name. So the Korean company faces a great challenge, to attract more users and adapt them to this new environment.

While it is true that Chrome OS is not as popular as Windows 10, it does not stop making a difference, since it adapts to the Linux and Android platforms. It really sounds promising enough.

For now, we do not handle information regarding the price and release date. However, it is speculated that Samsung could present us this new model of Galaxy Chromebook in January of next year. Is the Galaxy Chromebook2 one of your wishes for 2021?

.