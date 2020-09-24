Samsung Galaxy F41 will see the light on October 8 with a great battery and Super AMOLED screen

Just yesterday the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was officially presented, a new member of the Galaxy S20 family that will be available in 4G and 5G versions. After him, and except last minute surprise, we already know what will be the next terminal from the South Korean company.

It is the Galaxy F41, a mid-range model that will be presented on October 8 to kick off a new family of photographic mobiles. There are still two weeks until that day, but on Flipkart the product page has already appeared, giving us an advance on its design and some of its most important features.

Triple camera and a huge battery

A few days ago, the first phone of the Galaxy F series appeared on the Google Play Console showing its 4 GB of RAM and the Exynos 9611, a processor with four A73 cores and another four A53 cores. Android 10 was also listed as the operating system and a screen resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels (420 dpi).

Now Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, owned by Walmart, has confirmed that the Galaxy F41 will launch in the country on October 8. In addition, it has created a product page for this new mobile, in which it anticipates that it will have a Super AMOLED screen and a battery of no less than 6,000 mAh.

There is also an image of the phone that shows us a design similar to the Galaxy M31, with a drop-shaped notch on the screen (an Infinity-U panel) and a triple camera setup at the rear. The three sensors are housed next to the flash in a rectangular module located in the upper left corner, with the fingerprint scanner located in the center of the back.

The rest of the specifications remain a mystery, although it is expected that there will be a variant with 6 GB of RAM and that the main sensor of that rear camera is 48 or 64 megapixels; It will probably be accompanied by a wide angle and a third sensor for macro photography or depth reading. As for the price, it is estimated that it will not exceed 20,000 rupees, which is equivalent to about 233 euros at the current exchange rate. We will get rid of doubts in a couple of weeks.

