Samsung Galaxy Fit2 Review: a complete and affordable smartband

The smartband market is starting to get more and more crowded. Some bet everything on the lowest possible price and on offering those features that the average user needs. Others, however, while remaining inexpensive, aim slightly higher, implementing a more complete software than other solutions. In our view, Samsung Galaxy Fit2, sold at a price of 46.99 euros on Amazon Italy, falls into this second category. We have tested the smartband over the last few weeks and we are ready to tell you about it in detail in this one Samsung Galaxy Fit2 review.

Design and unboxing

The first aspect that struck us about the Galaxy Fit2 is the design. Compared to other products of this type, the front has less rounded edges and the general feeling is that which the 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 294 x 126 pixel resolution be made more prominent. The screen always looks good even in sunlight, even if there is no automatic brightness. At the bottom is a small “soft touch” button, which is hardly noticeable in some contexts.

The design adopted by Samsung, which looks a lot like that of the original Galaxy Fit seen in 2019, is liked, thanks also to the soft rubber strap which, when fastened, keeps the smartband much more firm on the wrist than other more popular products, without compromising comfort.

The dimensions are equal to 46.6 x 18.6 x 11.1 mm, for a weight of 21 grams. Samsung Galaxy Fit2 can, therefore, be used in any context, from the classic running to sleeping at night, the inseparable companion of every day. RAM and internal memory are respectively equal to 2MB and 32MB, but it is an indication inserted just for completeness, since these are normal values ​​for a smartband.

More important, however, the support for the Bluetooth 5.1 standard, which guarantees the possibility of leaving the smartphone in another room while continuing the tracking.

Among the available sensors we find gyroscope, accelerometer and optical heart rate sensor, while there is support one 159 mAh battery. The manufacturer indicates 15 days up to three weeks of autonomy in typical use. We have encountered a result close to 10 days, but it all depends on how you use the device (count that we put it under stress due to the review).

In any case, the autonomy is good. The operating system is FreeRTOS, which we’ll cover in more detail later, and the notification mode is vibration (so there’s no speaker).

Along with the smartband comes the appropriate charging base, which is “interlocking” (as we have already seen with other products). Then there are Quick Start Guide and Warranty Card, for an equipment that goes straight to the point.

The USB Type-A cable of the charging base is short, as often happens in this sector, so you could consider using an extension cable if needed.

Usage experience during the Samsung Galaxy Fit2 review

Once turned on, Galaxy Fit2 asks to be paired with a smartphone and to install various applications, from Galaxy Wearable to Samsung Health, via a special plugin. We would have preferred that everything happened through a special application, but in reality we have never had any particular problems with either Android or iOS, given that the various apps are available both on the Play Store and on the App Store. The ideal would be to use the smartband with a Samsung smartphone, which detects it even before having to open the app, but everything went smoothly even with devices from other brands.

Useful the ability to read and respond to notifications through the smartband, which allows you to set frequently used phrases. Just open the notifications page, with a swipe from right to left from the main screen, and choose the most suitable response, for example, to e-mails or WhatsApp messages received.

Speaking of the screens that can be navigated through the FreeRTOS operating system, by default on the left of the notifications page there are hand washing, timer, stopwatch, weather, stress, training and a summary page of steps, heart rate and sleep.

Instead, you need to swipe from top to bottom to access the quick toggles relating to screen brightness, Do Not Disturb mode, music, vibration, lock in water (the smartband is waterproof up to 5ATM), smartphone search, Goodnight mode ( lowers the display brightness and there are no disturbances) and restart and reset buttons. These are the features that the user can find immediately after configuring the smartband.

The core of the experience is the classic watchface, which includes information such as time, date and steps. To customize the main page of the smartband with over 70 styles available the Galaxy Wearable application is used. The latter allows you to manage myriads of features, from alarm clocks to hand washing reminders, up to very specific possibilities such as the refresh time of weather information.

Among the most interesting sections we find the one linked to notifications, which allows you to select which apps to receive alerts from, as well as when and how to receive them. There is also the possibility to insert a notification indicator that appears at the top left of the Galaxy Fit2 status bar. There is also programming for Do Not Disturb mode, as well as settings related to quick answers.

A touch of class is there ability to change widgets, that is the screens that we have listed previously, which appear by swiping starting from the watchface. You can, therefore, delete and add features. To get a better idea, these are the widgets that you can use: Health Summary, Exercise, Stress, Weather, Stopwatch and Timer, Handwash, Calendar, Heart Rate, Music, Sleep, Steps and Water.

Returning to the possibilities offered by the Galaxy Wearable app, we find settings related to vibration, brightness and screen shutdown time, activation movement, water lock and Goodnight mode. In this regard, even the quick toggles that appear with a swipe from top to bottom are editable. In this case there are no additional features, but the toggles can be moved and removed. Furthermore, from the app it is possible to vibrate the smartband to find it, as well as manage accounts, backups and software updates. If you have difficulty understanding some features, there is a handy user manual in Italian.

As for training and its tracking, you must instead go to the Samsung Health app, which is why it is required to install it right away. The latter requires logging into a Samsung account for better synchronization and offers everything missing from the Galaxy Wearable app. Here are in fact the statistics related to steps, physical exercises, sleep, heart rate and much more. There is no lack of functionality Together, which makes sports a kind of game offering you challenges and allowing you to connect with your friends.

Then there is a Discover section, which includes programs to follow, music, meditation and sleep stories to listen to through your smartphone (or headphones). The sports activities present are several and some can be added from the smartphone app. From running to hiking, through climbing, baseball, football, horse riding and rope jumping, you will hardly be disappointed, between outdoor and indoor activities.

Tracking works well in essentially all contexts, and we’ve never had any issues with tracking sleep, steps, heart rate, and more. In conclusion, there are myriads of features and everything is well thought out.

The only absences we would like to report are the lack of SpO2 function, GPS and NFC, but the quick response functionality alone for some might be worth the price of the ticket. Overall, Galaxy Fit2 is one of the most complete smartbands on the market.

Among the possibilities that we appreciated during our test, we find a sleep monitoring that is carried out automatically, as well as that of some sports activities, and the possibility of managing the audio playback of applications such as YouTube directly from the smartband.