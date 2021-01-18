Samsung Galaxy Fold updates to Android 11 with One UI 3.0

- Advertisement -

Last week Android 11 began to arrive for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung’s folding mobile. The update started in Germany and during these days it is beginning to reach the rest of Europe. Today, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the predecessor of this model, is also starting to update.

It does so hand in hand with One UI 3.0 and Android 11, starting its first update phase in France. Being European update, It shouldn’t take too long to end up arriving in Spain, so it is convenient to be attentive to the notifications, since the OTA will be when it falls.

One UI 3.0 and Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is Samsung’s first folding, launched in 2019. The terminal, which came to the market with Android 9.0 Pie, updates to Android 11, thus receiving your second major operating system update.

The rollout of the update is starting in France and should reach the rest of Europe in the next few days

Specifically, the firmware update is coming to France F900FXXU4DUA1 for variant 4G and F907BXXU4DUA1 for the model with 5G. Along with this update comes the latest security patch, so the Galaxy Fold is fully updated. The update is coming via OTA, so we will be notified when it is available.

Regarding the news of the update, they are the respective ones to both One UI 3.0 and Android 11. The aesthetic changes are minor, but improved performance, consumption, privacy controls and else.

Via | Sammobile