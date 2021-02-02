Samsung Galaxy M02 is official: entry-level with a very low price, but will it arrive in Italy?

- Advertisement -

After the announcement of the latest mid-range Galaxy A32 5G smartphone with a 5,000 mAh battery by the South Korean giant Samsung, the company in India has Galaxy M02 model presented dedicated to all those who want a mobile device but do not intend to spend too much.

Samsung Galaxy M02 has the following technical specifications: the IPS display supplied it is a 6.5-inch HD + Infinity-V (i.e. with V notch for the front camera), without particular refresh rates or other noteworthy features. Accompanying it externally we find the 5MP front sensor and, at the rear, only two 13 megapixel lenses for the main one and 2 megapixel for macro photographs respectively.

Under the body, however, the beating heart of the smartphone is the MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor Cortex-A53 with a frequency of 1.5GHz, with PowerVR GE8100 GPU; on the memory side we find 2/3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage space, expandable via microSD slot up to 1TB. Finally, the supplied battery is 5,000 mAh, therefore capable of guaranteeing respectable autonomy, and as regards connectivity we are talking about Bluetooth 5, presence of the 3.5mm jack but no support for 5G.

Offered in Black, Gray, Blue and Red, it is currently sold in India at a list price of INR 6,999 or 79 Euros approx. It is currently unknown whether Samsung will bring Galaxy M02 to the Western market as well. In this case, our update will not be missing.

Staying on the Samsung theme, Italian operators such as TIM, Vodafone and WindTre have published offers dedicated to all those who want to buy a smartphone from the top of the Galaxy S21 range.