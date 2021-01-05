Samsung Galaxy M02s: a new commitment to autonomy in the cheapest line

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Samsung had scheduled the presentation of one of its new budget line phones for January 7 but it seems that they have advanced their plans and after a teaser Yesterday, today his new creature was finally unveiled. We talk about Samsung Galaxy M02s, a model that for the moment lands in Nepal but that may end up traveling the international market.

As we have commented, the new Samsung phone is in one of the lowest echelons of its catalog, among other things because it carries a Snapdragon 450 as its brain. A model that already at its launch it was one of Qualcomm’s most modest, and that was almost three seasons ago. Let’s see what the new Galaxy M02s from the Koreans has for us.

Samsung Galaxy M02s data sheet

Samsung Galaxy M02s screen 6.5 inch LCD

HD + Processor Snapdragon 450 Versions 4GB / 64GB

MicroSD up to 512GB Frontal camera 5 megapixels Rear cameras Main: 13 megapixels

Depth: 2 megapixels

Macro: 2 megapixels Drums 5,000 mAh

15W fast charge OS Android 10

One UI Connectivity 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

USB type C

Headphone jack Price 111 euros to change

A new simple mobile from Samsung

The new Samsung phone arrives on the Nepalese market carrying a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution and with a notch at the top, leaving us a ratio not published by its manufacturer. As a processor, the aforementioned Snapdragon 450 supported on 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal space, in addition to having a tray to add up to an extra 512GB via LCD.

As for cameras, Samsung places a 5 megapixel sensor on the front, on the notch that crowns the screen, and mounts a triple system on the back for which it does not provide too much data. We know that the main sensor is 13 megapixels and that it has two extra 2 megapixel sensors for depth readings and macro photography, but we don’t have data on apertures or focal lengths.

In the battery we do find power with an internal battery of 5,000 mAh that also has a 15W fast charge. And in terms of connectivity, and to close, we are facing a 4G phone with WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB type C port, as well as with a headphone jack. There is no trace of fingerprint sensors so your biometric security will have to be trusted to Android 10’s facial recognition, here under OneUI.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy M02s

As we have said before, the new Galaxy M02s sets foot on the market through Nepal and is already planning its premiere in India. While you start the international road, if you do, we settle for your local prices. The model is available in red, black and blue and we can buy it for Rs 15,999 with 4GB and 64GB, which translates to about 111 euros at the current exchange rate.

Samsung Galaxy M02s with 4GB / 64GB: 15,999 rupees or 111 euros to change.

More information | Samsung