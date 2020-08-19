Samsung Galaxy M31 Review: low cost smartphone with excellent autonomy

What is a person looking for in the medium / low end of the Android market? Difficult, if not impossible, to give an unequivocal answer. However, surely there is a type of user that focuses heavily on autonomy, looking for a smartphone that does not cost too much, which is able to overcome the classic day of use and that it has services that allow you to carry out the usual daily activities without too many problems.

In this context falls the Samsung Galaxy M31, smartphone that we have used over the past few weeks and which arrives in Italy exclusively Amazon at a price of 279 euros. Galaxy M21 has also recently arrived, but we will talk about that model later on these pages.

Design and unboxing

The package designed by Samsung opens vertically and contains inside, in addition to the classic manuals and the pin for removing the SIM compartment, a USB Type-C cable and a 15W charger. A basic equipment, which makes the nose turn up a bit in a period in which we are now used to seeing more performing covers and magazines in the pack. On the other hand is available the 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones, which is located at the bottom next to the USB Type-C port (no video output, but there is the OTG), the first microphone and the speaker .

On the right side the power button and the volume rocker peep out, while the SIM trolley (triple slot, two nanoSIM and microSD) is located on the left. At the top there is only the second microphone.

As for the unlocking modes, there are both facial recognition and the fingerprint sensor. Here we find an “oval” one placed on the back, which has never given us any particular problems. Speaking of the rear design, in the upper left there is a camera module with evident dimensions that highlights the four cameras and the LED flash. The protrusion is very small, so the smartphone does not wobble almost at all when placed on a flat surface.

For the rest, we are faced with a device that in general has a very classic look, since previously we find a panel with “drop” notch. The only colour available is the Black one and the main material used is plastic, so the constructive solidity is within the norm, as well as exactly what is expected from a low-cost smartphone. The grip is good: Samsung Galaxy M31 hardly slips from the hands.

The dimensions of the device are equal to 159.2 x 75.1 x 8.9 mm, for a weight of 191 grams. They are average numbers, which give the smartphone manageability in line with what is seen in this market segment.

Ultimately, the Samsung Galaxy M31’s design is exactly what we would have expected from such a device. A classic look, which does not stand out in any context compared to the myriad of models on the market but makes users feel “at home”.

Technical features

Few surprises also in terms of technical specifications: we think about pushing the device an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor, which operates at a maximum frequency of 2.3 GHz (4 x 2.3 GHz + 4 x 1.7 GHz), flanked by a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory (expandable via microSD up to 512GB). In short, we are faced with the classic configuration offered by a device in this price range. There are smartphones that can do better in terms of brute force, but in general Samsung, Galaxy M31 is able to satisfy everyone in the classic daily activities.

Arriving at the screen, we find a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with Full HD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels) and standard refresh rate of 60 Hz. It is a very valid screen, which has hardly been seen in solutions sold at this price.

The maximum brightness is excellent, it even exceeds that offered by the panels of some higher-end devices, and the colours are well balanced. There is no shortage of I DRM Widevine L1 and the possibility of viewing in Full HD the contents offered by streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video is guaranteed. Also, present the always-on mode and the possibility to balance the colours and choose the screen mode (Vivid or Natural).

Another aspect not to be underestimated is the fact that the panels with “drip” notches are now well optimized as regards the reproduction of applications and multimedia contents in full screen. Of course, there are still some apps that don’t want to cover the front of the notch, but they are trifles.

As for the photographic sector, Samsung’s proposal is not bad. In terms of data sheet, we find a 32MP front camera (f / 2.0) and one quadruple rear camera with 64MP (f / 1.8, main), 8MP (f / 2.2, ultra-wide, 123 degrees), 5MP (f / 2.2, for depth of field) and 5MP (f / 2.4, for macro) sensors. The four rear sensors can record videos in 4K / 30fps, but we advise you not to go beyond 1080p / 30fps to have a good stabilization. The same goes for the front camera, which can also go up to 4K resolution. Among the various features available within the Camera app, we find Live Fire, Macro, Pro, Panorama, Food, Night, Super slow-mo (240 fps in HD), Slow Motion and Hyperlapse. Unmissable Bixby Vision and Emoji AR.

The South Korean company has done a good job: the macros have a higher resolution than the average and the photos taken during the day have well-balanced colours in most cases, although artificial intelligence sometimes distorts a little too much the original context.

It’s not all perfect, as often happens with smartphones in this price range: the maximum digital zoom is 8x and night photos can not stand out even using the appropriate mode. Excellent selfies, however, able to convince everyone. In short, we are certainly faced with a photographic sector capable of satisfying the average user, although there are limits. In any case, given the price range, the device does not disappoint from this point of view. If you want to deepen the topic, you can find uncompressed shots in our Drive folder dedicated to Samsung Galaxy M31.

The 6000 mAh battery lately we have seen the arrival on the market of several smartphones that mount a battery with good capacity, but for the moment 6000 mAh is among the highest values ​​in circulation. Just to mention some devices to mount this type of battery, in addition of course to Galaxy M31, there are Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M30s.

Let’s move on to the peculiar characteristic of this model: the 6000 mAh battery. The South Korean company has focused a lot on autonomy and the results are excellent: on the “quieter” days we have often managed to bring home two full days. On the most demanding days, however, we always arrived in the evening with a good amount of residual charge, around 30/40%. One aspect that makes the nose a little twist is the 15W charger: by now the competition has reached higher speeds in this range, but in the end, considering the excellent autonomy, you can also turn a blind eye.

The connectivity sector is not bad, where we find 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. Of note, however, the inability to use Samsung Pay. Forget IP68 certification and wireless charging, but in this range, it is practically obvious. The audio sector is not the best, which is mono and has a maximum volume only average (our tests showed 76.3 dBA).

Software

The operating system is Android 10 with One UI 2.0 customization. The security patches, at the time of writing, are those of May 2020. We know Samsung’s software customization, from the excellent gestures to the Night mode, passing through Galaxy Themes, Galaxy Store and Double Account.

Obviously it is not with a low-cost device that special additional features are introduced, so there is not much more to say, except that the fluidity at the system level is good.

Performance and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy M31 is not the most performing device in terms of brute force. However, as already mentioned above, we are faced with a smartphone capable of satisfying the average user from this point of view.

To give you concrete information, the device has reached a total of 188266 points on AnTuTu Benchmark. On Geekbench, however, it stopped at 265 points in single-core and 1310 points in multi-core. In short, the numbers are in the average of the price range.

Just to give you a more complete picture, Realme 6 reaches 290582 points on AnTuTu, but it is a rare case. In fact, during our tests, Redmi Note 9 reached 189112 points and OPPO A52 stopped at 177526 points. In short, Galaxy M31 is not the most powerful device in this range, but it defends itself well.

Gaming

At this point in the analysis, you have already guessed that we are not exactly talking about a gaming smartphone. However, it is always interesting to test these low cost devices with titles like Call of Duty Mobile, ARK: Survival Evolved and Pascal’s Wager.

Call of Duty Mobile runs discreetly with details and FPS on “Alto”. However, it may be necessary to go down to “Medium” for maximum fluidity.

As for ARK: Survival Evolved, this title runs discreetly only at “Basso”, but it is a particularly resourceful game. The interesting souls like Pascal’s Wager, on the other hand, lets himself be played with “Medium” graphic presets. In short, Samsung Galaxy M31 is not exactly one of the most suitable devices for gaming, but this is not its target. In any case, for those who are wondering, there is Game Space with all its statistics and features.