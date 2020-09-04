Tech NewsShopping Guide

Samsung Galaxy M31s, in Italy the low cost with 6000 mAh battery

By Brian Adam
We published the Samsung Galaxy M31 review just recently, but the smartphone market is moving at a very fast pace and it’s already time to talk about Samsung Galaxy M31s.

Original news: In particular, according to what was reported by SamMobile, the support pages relating to the aforementioned model have begun to appear on the various official European portals of Samsung. The countries involved are several, from Portugal to Germany, passing through our Italy. At the time of writing, the Italian page appears to have been removed, but sources claim it was previously accessible. In short, we essentially have an “unofficial” confirmation the arrival of the smartphone in our country. At this point, the launch may be close.

As for the smartphone itself, we are talking about a model announced in India a few weeks ago. There Samsung Galaxy M31s spec sheet includes a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a hole for the camera located at the top in the center, an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor operating at the maximum frequency of 2.3 GHz, a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, 6 / 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory (expandable via microSD up to 512GB), a quad rear camera from 64MP (f / 1.8) + 12MP (f / 2.2, ultra-wide, 123 degrees) + 5MP (f / 2.4, for macros) + 5MP (f / 2.4, for depth of field), a 32MP (f / 2.2) front camera and a 6000 mAh battery with 25W charging support.

The European starting price it should be around 250 euros, but we must wait for official confirmation.

Update at 17:48 03/09/2020: The Italian price is equal to 319 euros (6 / 128GB). For more details, you can refer to the official Samsung website.

