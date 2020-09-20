Samsung Galaxy M31s, the new budget mobile from Samsung offers a gigantic battery without underestimating the screen or the cameras

Samsung renews the successful Galaxy M31 with a new model that aspires to compete from you to you with its predecessor: the Samsung Galaxy M31s. Elegant in design and with a huge screen, the new mobile aims to offer a pleasant experience while maintaining enormous battery life.

The mid-range of phones is the main battleground for most mobile manufacturers, not surprisingly they are the target of a large part of budgets. And Samsung has been heading for the 200-300 euro band with models for a couple of years balanced in hardware that maintains the entire essence of the brand in terms of software. This is the case of the new member of the catalog, the Samsung Galaxy M31s: the mobile part ready to offer enough at a contained price.

Data sheet of the Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy M31s screen AMOLED 6.5 “FHD + Dimensions and weight 9.3mm thick Processor Exynos 9611 RAM 6/8 GB Storage 128 GB

MicroSD up to 512 GB Frontal camera 32 MP Rear camera 64 MP f / 1.8

12 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

5 MP macro

5 MP bokeh Battery 6,000 mAh

25W fast charge

Reverse charge Operating system Android 10

One UI Core 2.1 Connectivity 4G

Wifi Bluetooth USB-C Others Fingerprint reader on the side Price From 220 euros

Autonomy is one of the keys

Just like in the Samsung Galaxy M31s, the successor maintains a battery that seems huge on paper: 6,000 mAh. And fast charging is not far away: the charger included with the phone is 25 W, more than enough so that recharging does not last forever.

In terms of power, Samsung relies on its Exynos 9611, a recent SoC that, despite not offering superb performance, remains in line with the balance of the device. Furthermore, the 6 GB of startup RAM, and its 128 GB of storage, they raise the mean in positive.

In terms of display, the panel chosen is AMOLED FHD + with dimensions of 6.5 inches. The front of the Samsung Galaxy M31s is well used thanks to the central hole for the front camera, 32 megapixels.

Samsung brings the S20 Single Take to the Galaxy M31s

That the mobile in question is content in benefits does not surprise anyone, but that is no reason to stop having high-end features. And one of the most outstanding happens in the photographic field: Samsung wanted to bring the Single Take option to the Samsung Galaxy M31s. Present in the Samsung Galaxy S20, this capture mode takes 10 photos and videos with a single shot. Boomerang, with filters, original video and the best time. The main 64 megapixel camera assists in the process.

Apart from the aforementioned main sensor, the Samsung Galaxy M31s complements the photographic cast with a 12 megapixel wide angle and 125º width, a third 5-megapixel macro sensor and a fourth to capture depth, also 5-megapixel. It is surprising that the size of the photos is so large in both secondary cameras: the most common in this price range is that the manufacturer reduces its characteristics to 2 megapixels.

In terms of software, Samsung maintains its custom layer One UI 2.1 on Android 10. It offers a varied selection of own apps, a complete camera application, the Galaxy Store and endless adjustments in the phone options.

Price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy M31s

The phone is official, although at the moment it remains in India. It is expected that Samsung will market it internationally, also in Spain, but we do not know if it will finally do so and the date. We do know the original prices in India: