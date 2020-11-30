Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy A31 update to One UI 2.5 with camera improvements, November security patch and more

It is time to talk about news about Samsung in reference to two of its most popular terminals such as the Samsung Galaxy A31 and Galaxy M51, two phones that now see how the customization layer is updated by providing them with One UI 2.5 like other of its catalog brothers.

We already had a complete analysis of the Galaxy M51. A terminal that has arrived in Spain a few weeks ago boasting of a great battery. For its part, the Galaxy A31 is another model that has already passed through our hands and with a large battery, it was launched in the first part of the year. In both cases, will receive their corresponding portion of One UI 2.5.

Security improvements

Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy A31 and Galaxy M51. Specifically, it is the version of firmware A315NKSU1BTK2 for Samsung Galaxy A31 and version M515FXXU1BTK4 for Galaxy M51.

An update that initially updates the security in both models, which now have the november security patch. And along with this improvement, new functions and additions, some of which appear in other models of the brand and that we are now reviewing.

With the arrival of One UI 2.5 to the Galaxy M51 and Galaxy A31, Samsung takes these terminals camera performance improvements and the arrival of emergency messages that we already saw in other models and that allow the location to be shared every 30 minutes for 24 hours.

There is also an improvement in writing, by now being able to use a keyboard that supports horizontal split use along with the possibility of using Google gestures with third-party applications and new Bitmoji to shine on the always-on screen (AOD).

To improve security, both devices will now have an option for users to request a Wi-Fi password when they want to use the mobile as an access point. Enhancements that come alongside bug fixes and other system performance improvements.

The update for the Galaxy A31 has been started in South Korea, while for Galaxy M51 users, One UI 2.1 has debuted in Russia and Ukraine. Hopefully, it won’t take too long to spread to other markets. Remember that if you own one of these two models, you can check if you have the update available by looking in the “Settings” and in the section “Software update”.

Via | TizenHelp