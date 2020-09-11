MobileAndroidTech NewsTech GiantsSamsung

Samsung Galaxy M51: the mid-range with a gigantic 7,000 mAh battery is official

By Brian Adam
0
3
Samsung Galaxy M51: the mid-range with a gigantic 7,000 mAh battery is official
Samsung Galaxy M51: The Mid Range With A Gigantic 7,000 Mah

Must Read

Android

Samsung Galaxy M51: the mid-range with a gigantic 7,000 mAh battery is official

Brian Adam - 0
After the Samsung Galaxy M51 was completely leaked last week, it was a matter of time before it was official. This has happened in...
Read more
Android

Huawei will unveil the mystery of HarmonyOS and EMUI 11 in a few days

Brian Adam - 0
We had announced it: September 2020 will be a "hot" month for the tech sector. It will start tomorrow, the first day of the...
Read more
Tech News

The Google Images tool was created after millions of people did this search

Brian Adam - 0
Google, initially, it did not include an image search engine: when millions of people searched for a dress worn by Jennifer Lopez during a...
Read more
Tech News

Here’s what book people say they’ve read … but haven’t actually done it

Brian Adam - 0
People say a lot of things. For this reason the most read book, without ever having done so, is Alice in Wonderland. ...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Samsung Galaxy M51: the mid-range with a gigantic 7,000 mAh battery is official

After the Samsung Galaxy M51 was completely leaked last week, it was a matter of time before it was official. This has happened in Germany, where Samsung Galaxy M51 you can book now.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is the first of its series, as there was no previous Samsung Galaxy M50, although we remember that rumors told us that the canceled Galaxy M41 would become the M51. Be that as it may, we have a new mid-range of South Koreans and reaches up to the battery: with 7,000 mAh capacity.

Samsung Galaxy M51 data sheet

Samsung Galaxy M51
screenAMOLED 6.7 ”
Full HD +
Dimensions and weight163 x 78 x 8.5 mm
213 g
ProcessorOcta-core (Snapdragon 730 or 730G)
RAM6 GB
Storage128 GB
MicroSD up to 512 GB
Frontal camera32 MP
Rear camera64 MP f / 1.8
12 MP f / 2.2 wide angle
5 MP f / 2.4 bokeh
5 MP f / 2.4 macro
Battery7,000 mAh
25W fast charge
Operating systemAndroid 10
Samsung One UI
Connectivity4G
Wifi
Bluetooth
USB-C
Minijack
OthersFingerprint reader on the side
Price360 euros

Mid-range with battery for a while

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is considered the most premium M series mobile to date. Samsung has not revealed the full specification list of the terminal, so we cannot be sure of the integrated processor beyond the “octa-core” they advertise, although the Google Play Developer Console lists it with Snapdragon 730 or 730G.

There is always the possibility, however, that it will launch with Exynos in some regions. What Samsung does specify is its RAM and storage, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage expandable via MicroSD. It is possible that there are more versions in other countries, because the Google Play Console shows one with 8 GB of RAM.

Galaxym51display

Other details of the Samsung Galaxy M51 are clearer, such as its screen, AMOLED, 6.7 inches diagonal and with Full HD + resolution. The front camera is integrated into it, perforated centered on the top, although not the fingerprint reader, which is located on the side.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M51 includes a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and a four lens rear camera, the main one being 64 megapixels. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel wide angle, a 5-megapixel bokeh sensor and a fourth 5-megapixel sensor for macro photography.

Camaragalaxym51

The star of this Samsung Galaxy M51 is the battery, which brings the series to a new record high of 7,000 mAh capacity and support for fast charging of 25W. As expected, this is a somewhat forceful terminal although not excessively thick, with measurements of 163 x 78 x 8.5 mm and a weight of 213 grams.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy M51

Colors

The Samsung Galaxy M51 can already be reserved in Germany in black and white colors and a single version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Its official price there is 360.01 euros.

Related Articles

Android

Huawei will unveil the mystery of HarmonyOS and EMUI 11 in a few days

Brian Adam - 0
We had announced it: September 2020 will be a "hot" month for the tech sector. It will start tomorrow, the first day of the...
Read more
Tech News

The Google Images tool was created after millions of people did this search

Brian Adam - 0
Google, initially, it did not include an image search engine: when millions of people searched for a dress worn by Jennifer Lopez during a...
Read more
Tech News

Here’s what book people say they’ve read … but haven’t actually done it

Brian Adam - 0
People say a lot of things. For this reason the most read book, without ever having done so, is Alice in Wonderland. ...
Read more
Tech News

Which of these idioms is not mentioned in the fable “The Adventures of Pinocchio”?

Brian Adam - 0
Pinocchio is a legendary fable, but one of the idioms not mentioned - as is often believed - in history is "to save himself...
Read more
Tech News

What does the “perfume of space” created by NASA remember?

Brian Adam - 0
NASA has recreated a perfume called the "perfume of space". What do you remember? Steak, raspberries and rum of course!
Read more
Gaming

Razer, official gaming chewing gum: yes, really!

Brian Adam - 0
If you are among those who think that the term "gaming" is now used in too many contexts, probably the news today will not...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©