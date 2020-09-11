Samsung Galaxy M51: the mid-range with a gigantic 7,000 mAh battery is official

After the Samsung Galaxy M51 was completely leaked last week, it was a matter of time before it was official. This has happened in Germany, where Samsung Galaxy M51 you can book now.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is the first of its series, as there was no previous Samsung Galaxy M50, although we remember that rumors told us that the canceled Galaxy M41 would become the M51. Be that as it may, we have a new mid-range of South Koreans and reaches up to the battery: with 7,000 mAh capacity.

Samsung Galaxy M51 data sheet

Samsung Galaxy M51 screen AMOLED 6.7 ”

Full HD + Dimensions and weight 163 x 78 x 8.5 mm

213 g Processor Octa-core (Snapdragon 730 or 730G) RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB

MicroSD up to 512 GB Frontal camera 32 MP Rear camera 64 MP f / 1.8

12 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

5 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

5 MP f / 2.4 macro Battery 7,000 mAh

25W fast charge Operating system Android 10

Samsung One UI Connectivity 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

USB-C

Minijack Others Fingerprint reader on the side Price 360 euros

Mid-range with battery for a while

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is considered the most premium M series mobile to date. Samsung has not revealed the full specification list of the terminal, so we cannot be sure of the integrated processor beyond the “octa-core” they advertise, although the Google Play Developer Console lists it with Snapdragon 730 or 730G.

There is always the possibility, however, that it will launch with Exynos in some regions. What Samsung does specify is its RAM and storage, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage expandable via MicroSD. It is possible that there are more versions in other countries, because the Google Play Console shows one with 8 GB of RAM.

Other details of the Samsung Galaxy M51 are clearer, such as its screen, AMOLED, 6.7 inches diagonal and with Full HD + resolution. The front camera is integrated into it, perforated centered on the top, although not the fingerprint reader, which is located on the side.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M51 includes a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and a four lens rear camera, the main one being 64 megapixels. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel wide angle, a 5-megapixel bokeh sensor and a fourth 5-megapixel sensor for macro photography.

The star of this Samsung Galaxy M51 is the battery, which brings the series to a new record high of 7,000 mAh capacity and support for fast charging of 25W. As expected, this is a somewhat forceful terminal although not excessively thick, with measurements of 163 x 78 x 8.5 mm and a weight of 213 grams.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy M51

The Samsung Galaxy M51 can already be reserved in Germany in black and white colors and a single version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Its official price there is 360.01 euros.