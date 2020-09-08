Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the first security patch of September is coming

Announced in early August with the presentation at the Unpacked event, the Galaxy Note 20 series produced by Samsung will now receive the security patch for September 2020, the first released so far for the South Korean company’s phablet range.

The upgrade from code N98XFXXS1ATH9 will arrive in Europe, as usual, starting from Germany and subsequently arriving in the rest of the Old Continent. The news are not many, but according to what was declared by SamMobile the patch will fix some security vulnerabilities and various small bugs reported by users to the company. There will be no major changes to the interface, operating system or pre-installed programs.

If you have a Galaxy Note 20 or a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra you can download the update via Settings> Software Updates> Download and Install. We also remember that Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy Note 20 smartphone range will receive updates for 3 years, thus covering the three major releases Android 11, Android 12 and Android 13.

Reviewed by us at the end of August, this smartphone also came on the market with models with a defective camera; despite this mistake, which in any case does not worsen the user experience, Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra remain excellent devices especially for those who want a big screen and noteworthy performance.