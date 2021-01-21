Samsung Galaxy Note, famous tipster convinced: the range will say goodbye in 2021

- Advertisement -

Of the possible farewell to the Galaxy Note range Samsung has been talking about it since November, but then a company official denied these rumors confirming the launch of a new series in 2021. Despite this, other rumors continue to appear online that support the imminent end of the Note family.

The latest in particular comes from the renowned tipster Ice Universe who, with the very simple tweet that you can see at the bottom of the article, has kept this voice alive. However, he also previously stated that just because the Galaxy S21 Ultra would get the support for the S-Pen – like, possibly, other Samsung smartphones too – doesn’t mean we won’t see a Galaxy Note 21 in 2021.

In short, there would still seem to be a lot of confusion on the issue, but the reasons are quite valid: there would be no point in getting rid of this lineup high-end in a period in which the count of shipments is still particularly high and the series of folding smartphones continues to be not very accessible to the public.

The idea of ​​replacing Galaxy Note with Z Fold 3 is an indiscretion already known to fans of the sector, but the high price of the foldable would not make this plan so attractive to the South Korean giant. Other rumors still gave the union of Galaxy S with Galaxy Note as possible, but as always we consider to take each of them with pliers.

Meanwhile, Samsung seems to have stopped selling the Galaxy S20 range following the launch of the successor S21: on the company’s official Italian and British website, the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20 + 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G models are no longer available for purchase, while others they are reported as “available soon”.