Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2, a high-end quantum chip for maximum security

Quantum chips may sound like science fiction, but they are already being exploited commercially. And Samsung has its second phone ready with one of these processors: the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 is now official. Mid / high range, attractive design, more than enough power for most tasks and forerunner of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A82 5G.

Samsung’s catalog is increasingly bulky, especially in the key family of the mid-range, the Galaxy A. In this family we have available from very cheap mobiles (such as the Samsung Galaxy A02s) to more expensive mobiles (the Samsung Galaxy A72, for example). The future Samsung Galaxy A82 5G is expected at the top. And said mobile would have already appeared in South Korea; although with a unique feature that will be exclusive to that country: a quantum chip.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 datasheet

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 Screen 6.7 “Super AMOLED WQHD +

120 Hz refresh rate (FHD + only) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB

Expansion per SD up to 1TB Rear cameras Main: 64 megapixels, OIS, f / 1.8

Wide angle: 8 megapixels, 123º width, f / 2.2

Macro: 5 megapixels, f / 2.4 Frontal camera 10 megapixels, f / 2.2 Drums 4,500 mAh

25W fast charge Operating system Android 11

One UI Connectivity 5G

Bluetooth

Wifi

GPS Others On-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader, QRNG quantum chipset, stereo speakers, Dimensions and weight 161.9 x 73.8 x 8.1 mm

176 grams Price 523.16 euros to change

Mid-range with more than enough performance

The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 is official in South Korea. It is a phone that jointly developed by Samsung and the Korean operator SK Telecom; all to obtain a mobile with maximum security in transactions. To do this, it uses the quantum chip that gives the phone its name, the QRNG chipset (quantum random number generator or Quantum Random Number Generator). This processor allows to maintain the maximum security in encryption, monetary transactions, authentication and messaging.

Beyond the quantum generation, the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 offers a Snapdragon 855+ SoC that gives you great power and 5G connectivity in combination with the Snapdragon X50 modem. In addition, the mobile is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage; without losing sight of the expansion by SD cards up to 1 TB.

The screen of the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 amounts to 6.7 inches offering a Super AMOLED panel with WQHD + resolution. The screen offers a high refresh rate of 120 Hz, but only if the resolution is reduced to FHD +. The panel occupies almost the entire front except for a small hole in the upper area, perfect for housing the 10 megapixel front camera.

Behind the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 offers a triple camera inside a rectangular module. The main sensor chosen is a 64 megapixel one; that is improved with inclusion of mechanical optical stabilizer (OIS). Accompanying the main one we come across an 8 megapixel sensor and wide angle lens, also with a 5 megapixel macro camera.

The mobile offers 4,500 mAh of battery, has USB C and includes a fingerprint reader under the screen. This reader is ultrasonic, like those that Samsung equips in the Galaxy range premium.

Price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2

The quantum mobile has been presented in South Korea and there it will stay. Most likely Let’s see it adapted internationally as Samsung Galaxy A82 5G, but we’ll still have to wait to find out for sure. What we do know is when the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 will go on sale in Korea: next April 23; with pre-sale from today April 13 on the SK Telecom page. Its price is 523.16 euros to change (KRW 699,600).