Samsung Galaxy S10 series starts receiving Android 11 and One UI 3.0

By Brian Adam
0
0
Brian Adam
While we wait for the presentation of the new Samsung Galaxy S21, the Korean manufacturer complies with the calendar of updates of its current devices. After updating the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note S20 and S10, it is the turn of its high-end 2019. Samsung Galaxy S10 series starts updating to Android 11.

Samsung Android 11 deployment has started in Switzerland, being the first country where users of a Galaxy S10 have received the update, but as usual, the update is expected to expand worldwide over the next few days and weeks. Samsung confirmed that in January the update would arrive to the Galaxy S10 of the old continent.

Android 11 and One UI 3.0 in the Galaxy S10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=wsR0Xx16xh8

The Android 11 update with One UI 3.0 is coming to the Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 + and Galaxy S10 5G. On Reddit, users are reporting the models that they are already updating. The Galaxy S10 Lite started receiving Android 11 a few days ago.

Among the novelties with its jump to Android 11 with One UI 3.0 we find, in addition to the aesthetic and performance improvements, the Wireless DeX, new features in the phone, contacts and camera apps, and Android 11 news such as the new smart responses or the new chat bubbles.

This update is about 1.8 GB and comes accompanied with january security patch. If you have a Samsung Galaxy S10 you will have to check for the next few days from Settings> System update if it is already available to download the new update for your device.

Via | XDA-Developers

