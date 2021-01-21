Tech News

Samsung Galaxy S10, withdrawn the update to Android 11?

By Brian Adam
News arrives not exactly the rosiest for owners of one smartphone from the Samsung Galaxy S10 range. In fact, there seem to be some drawbacks related to the latest update, which would have led the South Korean company to take action.

In particular, according to what was reported by GSMArena and SAMMobile, Samsung would have decided to withdraw the update, at least temporarily. In fact, it seems that the update is no longer reaching users’ smartphones. At the time of writing, no official confirmation from Samsung has yet arrived, but sources say they are confident that the update has been suspended. Recall that the update involved, which began circulating in early January 2021, is a build considered stable and brings with it the One UI 3.0 based on Android 11.

According to the first reports of users who have received the update on their smartphone, it seems that the update has introduced some bugs. More precisely, apparently some people would be experiencing higher body temperatures than usual during daily use and a strange blur that appears in the photos. In any case, online the discussion is still active and some speculate that in reality there are several other problems at play.

In short, if you have a smartphone from the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, for the moment better stay away from the update.

