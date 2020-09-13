MobileAndroidTech NewsTech GiantsSamsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition: first renders of what the cheap version of Samsung’s high-end would look like

By Brian Adam
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition: first renders of what the cheap version of Samsung's high-end would look like
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

This year we had Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 + and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, without a version ending in “e” or Lite, although the rumors of a fan version of the Samsung Galaxy S20, which would keep the Snapdragon 865 and would be the spiritual successor to the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

This terminal, rumors say, would be launched with the surname FE just like the reissue Samsung Galaxy Note 7 and now we have the first renders about what it would look like and some additional details, from the hand of OnLeaks.

This would be the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Both Sammobile and Ice Universe agree that Samsung would be preparing a reduced version of the Samsung Galaxy S20, although this time it would not be a Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite, but rather the name of Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition or simply Galaxy S20 FE for short.

Few details have transpired from him, beyond that it would maintain Snapdragon 865, 5G connectivity, at least 128 GB of RAM, Android 10, display with 120 Hz refresh and protection against dust and water IP68. But we had not yet seen the design of the terminal. Now we have a first look at these renders created by OnLeaks.

Galaxy S20
Galaxy S20

In them we see a terminal very similar to the original Samsung Galaxy S20, which would mount a flat screen with a diagonal of around 6.4 inches and the front camera perforated in the upper half. The dimensions of the terminal would be around 161 x 73 x 8 mm, while the Samsung Galaxy S20 measures 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm. A little bit bigger, therefore.

Behind we can see that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE would have a three lens camera, which according to the leaks would include the same 12 MP sensor as the original model, a 12 megapixel wide angle and an 8 megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The front camera for its part is expected to be about 32 megapixels.

Not many more details have come to light at the moment, although Galaxy Club adds that it would include a 4,500 mAh capacity battery. Again, a little more than the normal model, which mounted the 4,000 mAh battery. At the moment nothing confirmed: we will know more in the coming months, and its launch is expected to be by the end of the year.

