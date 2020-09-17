Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, here are the official technical specifications

We have been talking about the Fan Edition version of Samsung Galaxy S20, smartphone from the South Korean company which, against the expectations and hopes of users, will not actually be “low cost”. After the last rumors of August, in fact, it is Evan Blass himself who confirms it and even shows us the entire technical data sheet taken directly from the official website.

Shortly before the official launch on September 23, 2020, the page of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition with all the details regarding the technical data sheet and the design, very similar to the one seen in mid-August, the first 3D renderings appeared on the net: we are talking about a smartphone with a 6.5-inch AMOLED FullHD + display and a 120 Hz refresh rate, accompanied under the body by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chip with maximum clock frequency of 2.84 GHz, Adreno 650 GPU and 5G support; 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the camera side there will be a triple rear module (12MP wide angle + 12MP ultra-wide angle + 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom) and a single 32MP front sensor. The battery instead will be 4500 mAh and will support both 25W fast charging and wireless charging; Finally, among the various features, Quick Share, DeX Wireless and Wireless PowerShare appear. The operating system will be Android 10 with One UI 2 (but it can probably be updated to Android 11 with the One UI 3 beta) and, last but not least, Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will also have IP68 certification.

We just have to wait for the presentation event to receive the confirmations of the case and see the true price of Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, which it could be between 600 euros and 900 euros.