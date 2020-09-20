Latest newsTech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can be seen from every angle in a hands-on video

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

After the information relating to the technical data sheet of Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, the smartphone returns to be talked about because of the appearance of a hands-on video which reveals more information about the device.

More precisely, according to what reported by SamMobile and as you can see on the YouTube channel Jimmy is Promo, the video shows Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) in action, highlighting One UI software customization. It is therefore not simply a content that shows the design of the smartphone, but a video that allows us to better understand how the device performs the classic daily activities.

In any case, the design of the smartphone also seems to be confirmed, which apparently has a display with a hole for the camera positioned at the top in the center. On the back it peeps out a photographic module with three sensors, accompanied slightly to the right by an LED flash. The video was uploaded in 4K resolution to YouTube, so finally Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can be viewed from all angles in high resolution.

As for the official presentation, Samsung will unveil the smartphone during the Unpacked event on 23 September 2020. In short, there are just a few days left for all the confirmations of the case.

