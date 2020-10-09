Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Its features are revealed

Samsung is gearing up to launch its new, more affordable flagship, Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), on September 23. The famous leak source Evan Blass has published an infographic showing the full specifications of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor ready for 5G, although we may see it with Exynos 990 in its 4G-only versions. Memory and storage appear to be limited to 8GB and 128GB. The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition comes with a 6.5 ″ 120Hz AMOLED panel. Samsung has retained its punch hole design in the center, and that’s where the 32MP selfie camera resides. The rear camera is made up of a 12MP wide angle, a 12MP ultra wide angle and an 8MP telephoto lens. The camera also comes with various One UI 2.1 features such as Single Shot mode, Professional video mode, and more. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with support for wireless charging, including PowerShare reverse charging to share the charge of its 4,500 mAh battery. It also has IP68 water resistance.