Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: new Fan Edition model with 120 Hz screen, 4G / 5G variants and a lower price

Last February, as usual, Samsung presented in society the new generation of its Galaxy S line: the S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra. However, just like last year with the S10 Lite, the company reserved the youngest of the S20 family to announce later. Well, the day has come and we already have it among us; yes, it is not called Lite, but FE (Fan Edition).

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE arrives with the design and all the specifications that had been leaked in recent weeks, among which are 120 Hz perforated display and the triple rear camera, plus a 5G variant. It is, therefore, a version of the Galaxy S20 slightly cut in price and performance, but a little larger.

Galaxy S20 FE data sheet

SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 FE SCREEN Dynamic AMOLED 6.5 inches FullHD + resolution, 120 Hz PROCESSOR Snapdragon 865 (S20 FE 5G) Exynos 990 (S20 FE 4G) RAM 6GB / 8GB STORAGE 128GB + microSD (up to 1TB) SOFTWARE Android 10 + Samsung One UI 2.0 REAR CAMERA 12 MP 12 MP wide angle 8 MP telephoto, 3x zoom FRONTAL CAMERA 32 MP BATTERY 4,5000 mAh with fast charging and wireless fast charging CONNECTIVITY 5G Sub-6 (5G version), 4G / LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth5.0, NFC, USB-C OTHERS On-screen fingerprint reader, IP68 resistance DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm 190 g PRICE S20 FE 4G: From 659 euros S20 FE 5G: From 759 euros

The ultimate in power and connectivity

As expected, the new Galaxy S20 FE mounts a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with FullHD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and integrated fingerprint reader. It is an Infinity-O panel, which means that it opts for a hole in the center to house the front camera.

Inside, we find two different processor alternatives: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 for the version compatible with the next-generation networks (5G Sub-6) or Samsung’s Exynos 990 for the 4G model. Those brains are accompanied by two RAM options (6 and 8 GB) and two internal storage (128 and 256 GB) expandable with a microSD card of up to 1 TB capacity.

Regarding the operating system, the Galaxy S20 FE comes with Android 10 and the latest version of the manufacturer’s layer: Samsung One UI 2.0. In this sense, the support for Samsung DeX and the Quick Share function for easy content sharing.

Triple camera with a lot of zoom

We now turn to the photographic section, where the new Samsung terminal boasts a front camera with a single 32 megapixel sensor which, as we have mentioned, is housed in the central hole of the screen.

The rear camera, for its part, is vertically aligned in a rectangular module and has a triple configuration: a 12-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. To this must be added a 3x hybrid optical zoom It can reach 30x magnification with Space Zoom, artificial intelligence support and a Night mode.

If we talk about autonomy, it is worth highlighting the 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging, wireless charging and fast wireless charging. And finally, when it comes to design, the Galaxy S20 FE features a matte finish and is IP68 certified Resistant to water and dust, so it can be submerged 1.5m deep for 30 minutes.

Galaxy S20 FE versions and prices

The new Galaxy S20 FE will arrive in 4G and 5G variants, in six different colors and in three configurations depending on memory, 6GB / 128GB, 8GB / 128GB and 8GB / 256GB, although not all models will be available in all countries.

In the case of Spain, will go on sale on October 2, although the presale today, September 23. Prices are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB 4G: 659 euros

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB 5G: 759 euros

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB 4G: 729 euros

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB 5G: 829 euros

More information | Samsung