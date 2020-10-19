Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Review: balance and power at the right price

Never before has the difference between Exynos and Snapdragon processors been so marked as this year. The user experience of the S20 and Note 20 range remains excellent, but compared to models with Qualcomm SoCs heat and consumption increase, leading to a discrepancy between the versions sold overseas and the European ones, which certainly did not appeal to fans. Samsung fans are millions around the world and this S20 Fan Edition was designed just for them, to allow him to experience first-hand the user experience obtainable with the Snapdragon 865, combined with the combination of hardware and software designed by the Korean house, all at a more than reasonable price.

The result is a balanced phone with everything you need, and that makes you regret what the S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra would have been if they had been equipped with the Qualcomm platform also in Italy.

There is plastic, but you don’t notice it

Glass and metal are now the basis on which the top of the range are built. But the Galaxy S20 FE is not a top of the range, it comes very close, however it remains a phone that tries to offer better value for money compared to more expensive models. The choice of plastic for the back cover is the first element that places the S20 FE just below the flagships, without however particular consequences.

The design chosen by Samsung fully reproduces what is seen in the S20 range, the edges of the screen are slightly thicker but there is no curvature on the sides. On the front, Samsung has chosen Gorilla Glass 3, while the frame is made of metal. The plastic backcover doesn’t make you miss the glass too much, with a matte finish that manages not to hold on too much fingerprints. Certainly the glass gives a feeling of higher quality, however many use a cover on the phone, making the use of a more precious material useless.

Power key and volume rocker are on the right side while the trolley for the two SIMs is installed at the top (no memory expansion). At the bottom is one of the two system speakers (the other is shared with the ear capsule) and the USB Type C port. The display adopts an Infinity O design and has the hole for the camera in the top center.

The appearance of the Galaxy S20 FE is very similar to that of a top of the range, but also the build quality is not far behind, as evidenced by the IP68 certification for resistance to liquids and dust. With dimensions of 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm and with a weight of 190 grams, this S20 FE is very similar to the S20 Plus, even if it mounts a smaller display, while the thickness of 8.4 mm makes it less graceful in lines. Despite this, Samsung has done a good job, managing to convey a good part of the quality of its top of the range in a lower price range.

A truly complete hardware

Galaxy S20 FE arrives in Italy in two variants, one 4G the other 5G. This is not the only difference between the two, because the first mounts an Exynos 990, the second the Snapdragon 865, with a cost of 669 and 769 euros respectively. Our advice is to aim for the version with Qualcomm SoC, which in spite of a higher price offers a less energy-intensive platform and that does not heat up during intense use. The hardware equipment then includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. In practice, this translates into performance specular to that of the higher models, with a smooth and very responsive operating system.

We only detected some small sporadic lag, but the user experience is really excellent, similar to that of the other S20s, with the difference that in this case the phone heats up and consumes less. Even in gaming, the behavior of this S20 FE is impeccable, as happens with all other smartphones equipped with SoC Snapdragon 865.

Samsung was good at balance the characteristics of the 6.5-inch display best, with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The panel is of the AMOLED type with a Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, no QHD but there is no lack of it. In fact, in the higher models, in order to use 120 Hz, you must still lower the resolution to Full HD +, so the viewing quality is not affected.

The peak brightness is lower than the other variants but is more than enough to be able to use the phone in direct sunlight. You don’t get to the over 1000 nits of the Note 20 Ultra but that too has helped reduce the costs of this S20 FE.

Under the display there is also the fingerprint reader, which we have used little, however, preferring the faster, but less secure, unlocking with the face. There are also all the latest connections, from Bluetooth 5.0 to Wi-Fi 6, passing through NFC and 5G. Reception and audio during calls have no problems while the feedback on stereo audio is excellent, with a good maximum volume and quality even when the volume is turned up to the maximum.

Cameras, autonomy and software

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has been designed to offer good quality cameras, suitable even for the finest palates, without however different of the technologies seen in the higher models. We therefore do not find a camera with periscope optics for zoom and not even the gigantic 108 Megapixel sensor seen on S20 Ultra and Note 20, for the main cam the Korean house has chosen the same model adopted on S20 and S20 +, 12 Megapixel, f / 1.8 aperture and optical stabilization.

It is a sensor that can snap in any context, both day and night, and that does not make you regret those of the superior models, thanks also to the excellent automatic HDR. Samsung has hit the mark, equipping the S20 FE with a reliable and easy-to-use cam, it’s really hard to take disappointing shots on the quality front. The shutter speed also seemed to us greater than the Exynos models, confirming that Qualcomm did a better job with the image processor this year.

Main camera Ultra Wide Camera

On the same level the 12 Megapixel wide-angle camera, with aperture f / 2.2, characterized by a distortion on the sides limited but less bright, while remaining usable even in the evening.

The latest camera available, 8 Megapixel, is used to achieve a 3x zoom and works very well during the day, while losing something when there is little light. You can go up to a 30x digital zoom, but the yield drops dramatically by exceeding the 3x threshold.

In conclusion, the photographic sector of the S20 FE is excellent, especially when compared to the price range in which it is located, and offers an ease and an uncommon shutter speed. To this is added the possibility of shooting videos up to 4K at 60 fps, which can count on excellent stabilization. The 32 Megapixel front camera does not disappoint either, which combines 4 pixels in one to capture more light, which is also capable of recording videos in 4K at 30 fps.

On the autonomy front there is excellent news, the transition to the Snapdragon platform has done very well and now you can do even more 5 hours of screen on. Translated into practice, with intense use you always arrive in the evening, with a more moderate one you can go even for a couple of days without having to recharge the 4500 mAh battery.

A 20W charger is also supplied, for a fairly fast but lower charging than what can be found on other smartphones in the same price range.

The software is based on Android 10 with One UI 2.5 and security patches updated in September. There are no news compared to what we saw in the Note 20 Ultra review, the most important thing to report are certainly the updates, guaranteed for three years. An attention that we do not find often, even in the higher price ranges.