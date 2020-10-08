Samsung today unveiled its new smartphone Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition), which is a shortened version of its high-end Galaxy S20 smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available in 4G and 5G variants for customers. The former features the Samsung Exynos 990 chipset, while the latter benefits from the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. It is the first time in recent history that Samsung offers the Exynos and Snapdragon versions of a device in the same region. As for storage, it carries 128/256 GB along with 6/8 GB of RAM. Samsung has chosen a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED flat screen with a small hole for the camera and a FullHD + resolution (2400 x 1080p). Despite being a lower cost product, the Galaxy S20 FE screen supports a very smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Other details on the display include an in-display fingerprint scanner, although it’s unclear whether Samsung has opted for an optical or ultrasonic sensor. We also find a 4,500 mAh battery and 25W fast charging. As for the software, it has Android 10 and One UI 2.5. With Samsung’s new software policy, updates to Android 11, Android 12, and Android 13 are guaranteed once they are available.



Focusing on cameras, Samsung has equipped the smartphone with a 32MP selfie camera with f / 2.2 aperture. On the back, we will see a triple camera formed by a 12 megapixel main camera with an aperture of f / 1.8 that, apparently, will be identical to the one on the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 / S20 +. It comes with a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera (123º) and an f / 2.2 aperture, as well as an 8MP 3x telephoto camera with f / 2.4 aperture. As for its construction, it will be made of plastic in white, blue, orange, red, green and lavender, and it will measure 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm.



Price and availability in Spain

In Spain, the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will be the following:

Galaxy S20 FE 128GB 4G: € 659

Galaxy S20 FE 128GB 5G: € 759

Galaxy S20 FE 256GB 4G: € 729

Galaxy S20 FE 256GB 5G: € 829

The sale of the new smartphones begins on October 2, and in the pre-purchase period that begins today there will be gifts as you can get a game controller or a Samsung Galaxy Fit2 bracelet.



Technical specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE