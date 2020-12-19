Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 +: smartphone prices are leaked

- Advertisement -

Samsung will launch its new terminal in January and a lot is already being said about it. They are about the new Galaxy S21 and S21 + which, according to several sources, can be seen from January 2021 and its sale would begin shortly after this. Do you know how much it will cost?

In recent days, diversity of specifications of high-end phones have been leaked. For example, him Samsung Galaxy S21 It would come with a triple 12 megapixel rear sensor, the wide angle and ultra wide angle respectively, and another 64 megapixel sensor that will be the telephoto.

Now the portal galaxyclub has published what many are waiting for: How much will it cost? If everything goes to the letter and the device is launched on January 14, these could be the prices of the terminal of the South Korean brand.

It should be noted that these could vary in different countries of the world depending on the currency exchange rate. Also, the costs that we will show you are in euros, so you will need a calculator to give you an idea of ​​how much you will have to pay.

This is how the Samsung Galaxy S21 could look in purple with gold. (Photo: ishanagarwal24)

SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 PRICES

This is supposed to be the base price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 which means its storage is 128GB. Not much has been said about the 256GB version or the one with up to 512GB of internal memory.

After unveiling in January, the Galaxy S21 series is expected to be in stores before the end of that month. When will it arrive in Peru, Mexico, Chile, Spain?