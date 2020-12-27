Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 +: Your Full Specs Sheet Leaked

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra were revealed last week, and now the S21 and S21 + are no longer a secret as well. The Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 + will have different chips in each region – Snapdragon 888 in the US and Exynos 2100 in Europe – as has become customary in recent years. Both smartphones will arrive with Android 11 from the factory with One UI 3.1, 8GB of RAM and two storage options: 128G and 256 GB. However, none of them likely come with a microSD card slot for expanding storage. The Galaxy S21 will have a 6.2 ″ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with FullHD + resolution, while the S21 + model will come with a slightly larger 6.7 ″ panel of the same resolution. Both displays will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and will have a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 + will carry a triple wide angle, ultra wide angle and 3x telephoto camera on the back, and a 10MP front camera in a hole in the center of the screen. The Galaxy S21 will have a 4,000 mAh battery, while the S21 + model will have a 4,800 mAh cell. Neither phone will come with a charger included in the box
Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 +
|CPU
|Exynos 2100 (Europe), Snapdragon 888 (US, China and others)
|RAM
|8GB
|OS
|Android 11 with One UI 3.1
|screen
|6.2 ″ FullHD + Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus, 120Hz, 1300 nits, 421 dpi
|6.7 ″ FullHD + Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus, 120Hz, 1300 nits, 421 dpi
|Rear camera
|12MP main (f / 1.8, 79 °, 26mm, 1 / 1.76 ″, 1.8µm, OIS) 12MP ultra wide angle (f / 2.2, 120 °, 13mm, 1 / 2.55 ″, 1.4µm) 64MP telephoto (f / 2.0 , 76 °, 28mm, 1 / 1.76 ″, 0.8 µm, OIS) with 3x hybrid optical zoom
|Frontal camera
|10MP (F / 2.2, 80 ° FOV, 25mm, 1 / 3.24 ″, 1.22µm)
|Video recording
|8K @ 30FPS, 4K @ 30 / 60FPS, 1080p @ 30/60 / 120FPS, 720p @ 960FPS
|Internal storage
|128 / 256GB
|Connectivity
|5G, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, NFC, WiFi 6
|Drums
|4,000 mAh with 25W charging Qi wireless charging Reverse wireless charging
|4,800 mAh with 25W charging Qi wireless charging Reverse wireless charging
|Others
|IP68, Wireless PowerShare, Samsung Knox, Dual SIM + e-SIM, Ultrasonic Screen Fingerprint Scanner
|Colors
|Gray, White, Pink and Violet
|Silver, Black and Violet
|Dimensions
|151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm
|161.4 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|171 grams
|202 grams
The Galaxy S21 model will start at 849 euros in Europe, while the Galaxy S21 + variant will start at 1,049 euros for the 128GB version. Spending an additional 50 euros you will get double the storage.