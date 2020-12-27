Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 +: Your Full Specs Sheet Leaked

By Abraham
0
0
Samsung Galaxy S21 Y S21 Plus Scaled.jpg
Samsung Galaxy S21 Y S21 Plus Scaled.jpg

Must Read

Abraham
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra were revealed last week, and now the S21 and S21 + are no longer a secret as well. The Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 + will have different chips in each region – Snapdragon 888 in the US and Exynos 2100 in Europe – as has become customary in recent years. Both smartphones will arrive with Android 11 from the factory with One UI 3.1, 8GB of RAM and two storage options: 128G and 256 GB. However, none of them likely come with a microSD card slot for expanding storage. The Galaxy S21 will have a 6.2 ″ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with FullHD + resolution, while the S21 + model will come with a slightly larger 6.7 ″ panel of the same resolution. Both displays will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and will have a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 + will carry a triple wide angle, ultra wide angle and 3x telephoto camera on the back, and a 10MP front camera in a hole in the center of the screen. The Galaxy S21 will have a 4,000 mAh battery, while the S21 + model will have a 4,800 mAh cell. Neither phone will come with a charger included in the box

Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 +

CPU Exynos 2100 (Europe), Snapdragon 888 (US, China and others)
RAM 8GB
OS Android 11 with One UI 3.1
screen 6.2 ″ FullHD + Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus, 120Hz, 1300 nits, 421 dpi 6.7 ″ FullHD + Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus, 120Hz, 1300 nits, 421 dpi
Rear camera 12MP main (f / 1.8, 79 °, 26mm, 1 / 1.76 ″, 1.8µm, OIS) 12MP ultra wide angle (f / 2.2, 120 °, 13mm, 1 / 2.55 ″, 1.4µm) 64MP telephoto (f / 2.0 , 76 °, 28mm, 1 / 1.76 ″, 0.8 µm, OIS) with 3x hybrid optical zoom
Frontal camera 10MP (F / 2.2, 80 ° FOV, 25mm, 1 / 3.24 ″, 1.22µm)
Video recording 8K @ 30FPS, 4K @ 30 / 60FPS, 1080p @ 30/60 / 120FPS, 720p @ 960FPS
Internal storage 128 / 256GB
Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, NFC, WiFi 6
Drums 4,000 mAh with 25W charging Qi wireless charging Reverse wireless charging 4,800 mAh with 25W charging Qi wireless charging Reverse wireless charging
Others IP68, Wireless PowerShare, Samsung Knox, Dual SIM + e-SIM, Ultrasonic Screen Fingerprint Scanner
Colors Gray, White, Pink and Violet Silver, Black and Violet
Dimensions 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm 161.4 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm
Weight 171 grams 202 grams

The Galaxy S21 model will start at 849 euros in Europe, while the Galaxy S21 + variant will start at 1,049 euros for the 128GB version. Spending an additional 50 euros you will get double the storage.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Mobile

Xiaomi confirms that the Mi 11 will come without a charger in the box

Abraham - 0
First it was Apple, and criticism rained down from part of the industry. We later learned that Samsung planned to do the same, and...
Read more
Mobile

Qualcomm is no longer the leading manufacturer of mobile chips

Abraham - 0
According to Counterpoint Research, there has been a significant change in the smartphone industry. During the third quarter of the year, which spans from...
Read more
Android

‘Dead Empire: Zombie War’, a mobile strategy game with multiplayer combat and in-app purchases

Brian Adam - 0
It is not usual for mobile games to grow at such a speed that their relevance places them in the foreground after...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©