Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 +: Your Full Specs Sheet Leaked

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra were revealed last week, and now the S21 and S21 + are no longer a secret as well. The Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 + will have different chips in each region – Snapdragon 888 in the US and Exynos 2100 in Europe – as has become customary in recent years. Both smartphones will arrive with Android 11 from the factory with One UI 3.1, 8GB of RAM and two storage options: 128G and 256 GB. However, none of them likely come with a microSD card slot for expanding storage. The Galaxy S21 will have a 6.2 ″ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with FullHD + resolution, while the S21 + model will come with a slightly larger 6.7 ″ panel of the same resolution. Both displays will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and will have a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 + will carry a triple wide angle, ultra wide angle and 3x telephoto camera on the back, and a 10MP front camera in a hole in the center of the screen. The Galaxy S21 will have a 4,000 mAh battery, while the S21 + model will have a 4,800 mAh cell. Neither phone will come with a charger included in the box

Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 +

CPU Exynos 2100 (Europe), Snapdragon 888 (US, China and others) RAM 8GB OS Android 11 with One UI 3.1 screen 6.2 ″ FullHD + Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus, 120Hz, 1300 nits, 421 dpi 6.7 ″ FullHD + Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus, 120Hz, 1300 nits, 421 dpi Rear camera 12MP main (f / 1.8, 79 °, 26mm, 1 / 1.76 ″, 1.8µm, OIS) 12MP ultra wide angle (f / 2.2, 120 °, 13mm, 1 / 2.55 ″, 1.4µm) 64MP telephoto (f / 2.0 , 76 °, 28mm, 1 / 1.76 ″, 0.8 µm, OIS) with 3x hybrid optical zoom Frontal camera 10MP (F / 2.2, 80 ° FOV, 25mm, 1 / 3.24 ″, 1.22µm) Video recording 8K @ 30FPS, 4K @ 30 / 60FPS, 1080p @ 30/60 / 120FPS, 720p @ 960FPS Internal storage 128 / 256GB Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, NFC, WiFi 6 Drums 4,000 mAh with 25W charging Qi wireless charging Reverse wireless charging 4,800 mAh with 25W charging Qi wireless charging Reverse wireless charging Others IP68, Wireless PowerShare, Samsung Knox, Dual SIM + e-SIM, Ultrasonic Screen Fingerprint Scanner Colors Gray, White, Pink and Violet Silver, Black and Violet Dimensions 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm 161.4 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm Weight 171 grams 202 grams

The Galaxy S21 model will start at 849 euros in Europe, while the Galaxy S21 + variant will start at 1,049 euros for the 128GB version. Spending an additional 50 euros you will get double the storage.