Samsung Galaxy S21 is forthcoming: technical data, price and presentation

We are about to enter 2021 and the first weeks of the year promise particularly interesting news for the tech world. Among the most anticipated events there is certainly the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone range. At the time of writing, the confirmation of the date of the presentation event has not yet arrived, which however seems to be on January 14. On the other hand, the South Korean company has already officially announced two other events in some way related to these devices: on January 6 there will be “The First Look 2021”, while a few days later, or on January 12, the presentation of the new Exynos processor.

These are also the days of the CES (Consumer Electronic Show), which this year will be held online from 11 to 14 January. In short, everything suggests that the time has now come. Among other things, it seems that 2021 will be an important year for Samsung, given that there are rumors of news such as support for the S Pen, so much so that in recent months the possible abandonment of the Galaxy Note range has been dealt with several times. (which however seems to have been disproved). Let’s go, therefore, to make a sort of summary on what emerged online about Samsung Galaxy S21.

Are these prices and specs of Samsung Galaxy S21?

Starting with the models that Samsung is expected to announce in the first weeks of next year, the Galaxy S21 range would appear to consist of Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra. There should also be 5G variants of these models. Put simply, the South Korean company could follow the same path seen in 2020 with the Galaxy S20 range. We also remember that probably later in 2021 a FE model could also arrive, given that Samsung has stated that it is a sort of “series”.

In any case, focusing on the models that should arrive as early as January, the latest leaks describe prices equal to 849 euros for the 128GB Galaxy S21, 1049 euros for the 128GB Galaxy S21 +, 1099 euros for the 256GB Galaxy S21 + and 1399 euros for the 128GB Galaxy S21 Ultra. It is unclear whether other cuts in terms of internal memory are also planned.

As regards the technical data sheet of the devices, it is essentially safe to use theExynos 2100, which will be announced on January 12, 2021, for the local variant of the smartphone. In the US, however, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor should peep under the body. It is difficult to say if Samsung will decide to launch a Snapdragon variant here too. Recall, in fact, that the 5G version of Galaxy S20 FE mounts the Snapdragon 865 SoC, while the 4G version has the Exynos 990. This does not however provide us with any confirmation, since it may have been an exception.

In any case, the first benchmarks leaked online describe two processors very close to each other in terms of performance. For the rest, next to the processor we should find at least 8GB of RAM. This applies to the base and Plus variant of the device, while the Ultra one could go further (perhaps 12GB).

There are also rumors of the possible adoption of one 6.2-inch Infinity-O flat AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and Gorilla Glass 7 protection for Galaxy S21, while Galaxy S21 Plus should mount a 6.7-inch diagonal display. In both cases, the maximum refresh rate would be equal to 120 Hz. This should be the refresh rate also adopted for the Galaxy S21 Ultra screen, which however could have a diagonal of 6.8 / 6.9 inches.

The peculiar feature of the more expensive model should reside in the photographic sector, which apparently would have a 108MP main sensor. Alongside it would be a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens (3X zoom) and another 10MP telephoto lens (10x zoom). Additionally, there are rumors that S Pen support may be exclusive to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The photographic sector of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 + should instead include a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens. The front camera could be 10MP. All devices should mount the Android 11 operating system with One UI 3.1 customization, while the batteries could be 4000 mAh for Galaxy S21, 4800 mAh for Galaxy S21 + and 5000 mAh for Galaxy S21 Ultra. There are rumors of a 45W recharge for the latter model.

There are also rumors on the sales package, since it seems possible to remove the charger, in the wake of what Apple has done. In short, by now rumors and leaks have covered all the aspects concerning the Galaxy S21 range. It is difficult at the moment to confirm or categorically deny the indiscretions, but what is certain is that we will soon know more, given the upcoming events. We remind you that the official appointments to be marked on the calendar are, for now, January 6 (“The First Look 2021”) and January 12 (Exynos), waiting for confirmations or denials relating to the rumor that wants the presentation of Galaxy S21 on January 14.