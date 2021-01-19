Samsung Galaxy S21 Joins Android Enterprise Recommended Program

- Advertisement -

Almost a week has passed since the presentation and the Samsung Galaxy S21 is still the protagonist. A terminal of which we have already seen its main characteristics and of which we now know that has become part of the program Android Enterprise Recommended along with other models from different manufacturers.

An initiative that emerged in 2018 with which it seeks to highlight the terminals that have minimum requirements to be used in business and professional environments. We talk about frequent security updates with consistent software experiences, staying up to date on security patches or minimum hardware specifications … among other aspects.

Overrun in numbers

The Samsung Galaxy S21 becomes part of the Android Enterprise Recommended program. This initiative ensures that this and other models that are under its umbrella will have a series of minimum requirements that allow it to have the support of Google.

This “inscription” is possible thanks to an exhaustive testing process that will ensure the best experience for the companies. We are talking about minimum hardware specs, but also regular security updates and business services. All this means that manufacturers who participate in this program receive an improved level of technical support from Google that facilitates more updates and support that lasts longer.

Specifically, any phone that wants to be part of the Android Enterprise Recommended program, you have to meet the following requirements:

Nail minimum hardware specifications (1.4 GHz 64-bit processor, 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, 2MP / 10MP cameras, 8 hours of battery and Android 7.0 or higher).

(1.4 GHz 64-bit processor, 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, 2MP / 10MP cameras, 8 hours of battery and Android 7.0 or higher). Support for mass enrollment of Android devices , including automatic provisioning (Zero touch).

, including automatic provisioning (Zero touch). Android security updates within 90 days of being released by Google, for a minimum of three years.

Unlocked devices directly from the manufacturer or reseller.

Consistent application experience on managed profiles and on managed devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 more than meets all these requirements, making you a full member of this program. And it is somewhat striking, that other models of the brand (Galaxy S20, Note 20 and Galaxy Tab S7), which on paper are also more than enough when it comes to meeting the requirements, do not appear in the list of compatible mobiles.

Via | 9to5Google

More information | Android Enterprise Recommended