Samsung Galaxy S21: leaked the specifications of all its models

This year Samsung seems to be rushing with the new Galaxy S21 and that is why the leaks have been precipitated in recent weeks. Keep in mind that the normal thing is that the Koreans launch their range caps between the end of February and mid-April, therefore, this advance until January also represents a substantial change in the rate at which information is filtered.

And today’s one leaves, practically, settled any debate on the hardware that we are going to find in each and every one of the devices that will arrive with the new 2021 range. Of course, that we know it does not mean that it will vary too much because We will continue with three models, as in the case of the Galaxy S20 which were released this year, with standard, plus and ultra terminals.

There will be compatibility with the S Pen

The new Galaxy S21 will hit the market on January 29 in three different sizes that will directly affect the size of their screens that will clearly mark the price ranges for which each one is intended. In the case of the edition that we can consider as standard, we will have a 120Hz FHD + panel and a 6.2-inch screen; for its part, the Galaxy S21 Plus will raise those numbers to 6.7 inches, also FHD + at 120Hz; and finally, Top-of-the-line Ultra will feature a massive 6.8-inch panel, Adaptive 120Hz and WQHD + resolution.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. @Onleaks

For processors, Samsung is not going to risk too much and will mount all the same, of course, depending on the market they are aimed at. In Spain, as we have the tradition of Exynos chips, of the Koreans, we will enjoy a 2100 that augurs a lot of powerWhile in other regions, such as the US, it will be made with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 875s. The battery, meanwhile, will also be different in the Galaxy S21 Ultra, with 5,000 mAh, compared to 4,000 and 4,800 of the standard and Plus, respectively.

In all cases, It will be terminals with wifi 6, 5G connectivity and bluetooth 5.1, installation of Android 11 with One UI 3.1 and 12, 12 and 64MP cameras for the lower models, with ultra wide angle, main and tele functions, respectively. In the case of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, those sensors will shoot up to 108MP for the main one, 12 for the ultra-wide angle and 10 for the 3X and 10X optical zooms. Lastly, the compatibility with the S Pen: It is confirmed that the more expensive model will have support, not the presence of the Samsung pencil in the box. If we want to use it, we will have to buy it separately.

