Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks of ‘arrogance’: super performance and Ultra battery

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Samsung’s latest top-of-the-range family has just arrived, as you can read in our Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review, but it’s already time to talk about the South Korean company’s next flagships, given that Samsung Galaxy S21 leaked of “bullying” in the last few hours.

In particular, according to what is reported by PhoneArena, the first alleged benchmarks related to the processor of the aforementioned smartphone, or the Exynos 1000, have emerged online, carried out through the well-known GeekBench platform. Well, it seems that the variant of Galaxy S21 with Exynos 1000 has made a record 1302 points in single-core and 4250 points in multi-core, also according to what was stated on Reddit. The model with Snapdragon 875, however, would have “stopped” at 1159 points in single-core and 4090 points in multi-core. In short, the Exynos 1000 could “surpass” the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC, even if for the moment it is only rumors.

For the rest, according to what was reported by Gizchina, information about the battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has been leaked, which it would be 5000 mAh. The Plus variant should instead mount a 4660 mAh unit, while the “standard” model could have a 4000 mAh battery. We remind you that the battery of the current Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra also amounts to 5000 mAh, as you can read in our review. In short, it seems that there will be no “revolutions” from this point of view, but at least now we have further details also regarding the battery capacity of the Ultra model.

