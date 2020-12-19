Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

Samsung Galaxy S21: No charger, headphones, or case in the box

One day after posting a slew of press images of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 +, Roland Quandt, who has a long history of leaks, has shared the specifications of the S21 Ultra, which you can see here. Additionally, Quandt has revealed that in Europe the Galaxy S21s will not ship with a power adapter in the box. He also notes that the phones will not come with a free case or headphones. According to Quandt, the only extra that consumers will find in the box is a USB-C cable. This is not surprising when you consider that the brand has already been reducing the number of accessories it includes with its phones in some markets. In North America, for example, the Note20 doesn’t come with the AKG headphones that are included in the box in other markets – although you can call Samsung to get a free pair. Additionally, Apple has already led the way this year by not including the power adapter in the iPhone 12 box. If Samsung doesn’t include a power adapter with its S21 phones, it will be interesting to see how the company explains the decision.

