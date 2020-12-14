Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs iPhone 12 Pro in video, are there many differences?

- Advertisement -

As we have been telling you in recent weeks, Samsung will advance the launch of its Galaxy S21 at the beginning of the year that comes, specifically to the month of January, so it is normal that we already have them practically discovered and without a single detail to reveal. Especially in what has to do with design, which is where more changes are suspected.

Even so, as always happens in these interwar times when a mobile is sighted for the first time, and then when it is officially presented, Specification changes and confirmations may occur that the rumors did not point to. Even so, in the case of these Galaxy S21 (especially the Plus model) everything seems quite confirmed, in view of the video that appeared in the last hours.

New chamber design

What is most striking about these new Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is that the entire back has been redesigned compared to the model of this 2020. If in the Galaxy S20 Plus we had a rectangular camera module, which protruded enough to accommodate its three cameras, now that design is more elegant and takes the shape of the back, giving a very attractive sense of continuity.

In the video You can see how the new terminal of the Koreans is next to that of the Cupertino, which would be its equivalent in the range since only the Ultra could be equated with the Pro Max. It must be said that the new Galaxy S21 Plus in the video is not a sample unit, the typical dummie that only serves to give us an idea of ​​how its external appearance is, but that it appears on, showing its menus and making it clear that it works because it is a practically finished model.

This Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus seems to be a little smaller than the iPhone 12 Pro but not much since the video is recorded with an ultra wide angle that completely deforms the lines of both smartphones. Be that as it may, and if the analysts’ forecasts are met, we will have an Unpacked event on January 14 and a subsequent launch that will take place in the last week of the same month. This advance remains to be seen how it affects the rest of the launches that the Koreans will carry out in a year that, according to all indications, will see the disappearance of the Note range.

