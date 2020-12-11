Samsung Galaxy S21 release date leaks

How to start the year. As usual Samsung It has always launched its products in March, but this time it will make the exception. Although his name is still unknown, several media have already been encouraged to call the next cell phone of Samsung Galaxy S21 (although others still uphold their expectations by mentioning it as S30). The device, which will arrive in 2021, already has a tentative launch date.

The page Android Autorithy has been responsible for bringing to light the presentation date of the Samsung Galaxy S21. Although it will surely be confirmed in the next few days by the South Korean company, the day would be January 14, 2021.

We still do not know why the traditional date is brought forward, which was usually in March, but we suppose because of the number of festivals and awards that have taken over the date. In addition, it should be noted that, as happened with the S20 and Note 20, the launch will be via streaming.

But not only that has been confirmed. The source also reveals that the market launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S21 It will take place only one week after the presentation, that is to say from January 29.

Among the things that have been leaked is that the device will also arrive in a purple, silver, pink and black color. Can you imagine having one of these colors?

These would be the colors of the next Samsung Galaxy S21. (Let’s g digital)

Also, its camera system, the islet, moves and is closer to the upper corner. On the other hand, the Ultra version will have 108MP the main one, two 10MP sensors, one of which will support 10x optical zoom and laser autofocus.

On the other hand, like the iPhone 12, the new Samsung terminal would arrive without a charger or outlet in the box, in order to open up in the environmental care, although it can also be to improve part of its income.

However, if the Samsung Galaxy S21 or S30 is confirmed in January, it is possible that the model will arrive in Latin America a month after its global launch.