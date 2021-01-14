Samsung Galaxy S21 | Review the UNPACKED 2021 in Spanish and find out about new Samsung products

- Advertisement -

The date has arrived! Samsung will present the Samsung Galaxy S21 in an online event that will bring together thousands of Internet users. It is not for less, since it is the new flagship of the South Korean firm and it is more than likely that we will see other gadgets that were not presented at CES 2021. So everyone is very attentive with what the company will propose for the next few months .

The release date of the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be the next January 14, 2021. But not only that, but there is also time for his landing. This will be at 10 am in Peru, although this may vary depending on the country where you live.

This year’s motto for Unpacked 2021 by Samsung is “Welcome to the Everyday Epic”. In the promotional image you can see the sensors that the terminal would bring.

Among some internal features, these new flagships are expected to contain the Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 888 processors in the United States, it would also come with up to 12 GB of RAM, AMOLED panels at 120 Hz and up to 1,600 nits.

In the rear camera system the Samsung Galaxy S21 it would come with a main sensor of up to 108 megapixels. But not only that, it will also be compatible with the S-Pen, which will be sold separately.

SAMSUNG | S20 FE analysis

There is so much to talk about the camera Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. If you haven’t seen the device unboxing, you can click this link. In the video that I have prepared for you today, I highlighted several things that caught my attention the most and will surely be useful to you on a day-to-day basis.

The first thing I appreciate is the complete customization of the interface. You can make your tools from the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G most important are at hand and forget about the ones you never use.

The professional photo and video modes they are very complete. Both have the same functions such as sensitivity, focus, shutter … and even the configuration of the tone register, contrast, saturation and more.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.