Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra are officially launched: check their prices

Samsung has launched, two months in advance, its latest high-end device, the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra . This will come in three models and features a camera module embedded in the body of the device. However, the charger will be removed from its packaging. Why? We will explain it to you.

In this way we will have up to 3 versions of the same terminal. The standard S21, the Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the latter differs by the amount of features that are added such as a 108 megapixel camera and come with an Exynos 2100 processor.

He Samsung Galaxy S21 It will have a 6.2-inch Dinamyc Amoled 2x screen, while the Galaxy S21 + will arrive with a display of up to 6.7 inches. Both with a 120Hz cup of soda as long as you run at their highest resolution.

The body is quite edged and stretched, which offers a better grip and display of your content, as is the case with videos. Both terminals have a 10-megapixel Dual Pixel front camera with an aperture of 2.2.

So are the new colors of the Samsung Galaxy S21 that will begin to be sold in the coming days. (Photo: Samsung)

In the section of their rear cameras, the S21 and the S21 Plus will have a triple camera headed by a 12 megapixel sensor, the ultrawide with an aperture of 2.2, while the wide lens will be 12 megapixels f / 1.8 Dual Pixel and the Telephoto of 64 megapixels with f / 2.0 and 3x zoom.

Both can record in 8K and have the particularity of recording videos using the front camera with the rear simultaneously. But not everything is there, but it also integrates a 30X zoom. On the subject of its battery, the S21 will have 4000 mAh of power, while the S21 + will reach up to 4800 mAh.

For his part the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a screen of 6.8 inches on a screen with 2x Dynamic AMOLED technology and a refresh rate of 120 Hz in WQHD + resolution. Also, the display will reach 1500 nits so you don’t lose your notifications when you’re in the sun.

In the cameras section, the Galaxy S21 Ultra has up to 5 sensors: the ultra wide will have 12 megapixels and f / 2.2 to take photos at 120 degrees. For its part, the main or wide lens will have 108 megapixels with f / 1.8. Two telephoto photos are also added, the first with 10 megapixels with 3x zoom and f / 2.4, while the second, with 10 megapixels and f / 4.9 will be able to zoom up to 10X with great clarity.

In this way, the cameras of the three models of the Samsung Galaxy S21 differ. (Photo: Samsung)

But there is not everything. The Samsung Galaxy S21 can use the S-Pen that will be sold separately along with a case to transport it wherever you want. However, it will not be compatible with other pencils from the company from past generations, such as the Note 10.

Will they come with a charger? As speculated, Samsung has decided to remove the physical charger from its box, so in the packaging we will only find a file transfer cable with USB Type-C input and output.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 DATA SHEET: FEATURES AND PRICE

SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 PLUS DATA SHEET: FEATURES AND PRICE

In this way, the Samsung Galaxy S21 models would remain. You like them? (Photo: Samsung)