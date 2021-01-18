Samsung Galaxy S21: Samsung’s new high-end returns to FullHD and says goodbye to microSD

- Advertisement -

The day has come and Samsung has unveiled a new trio of mobile phones to open its high-end season. A little earlier than usual, 11 months after the arrival of its predecessors, the Galaxy S21 make their official appearance and the Samsung Galaxy S21, the one that concerns us now, is the one that begins the ascent to the new mount S21.

As it had previously been leaked, and now it is confirmed, Samsung applies drastic changes in some of its sections. Not only for this S21 but for the whole family. We say goodbye to the microSD tray and also to the charger packed in the box, as well as to the headphones that now are no longer included. Apart from that, the Galaxy S21 offers many things that are worth discussing in detail.

First video impressions of the Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 data sheet

Samsung Galaxy S21 screen 6.2 “Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Ratio 20: 9

FHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

Refresh at 120Hz

Gorilla Glass Victus

HDR10 + Processor Exynos 2100 at 2.9GHz

Mali G78 MP14 GPU Versions 8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB

LPDDR5

UFS 3.1 Rear cameras Main: 12 megapixels f / 1.8

Angular: 12 megapixels f / 2.2

Zoom: 64 megapixels f / 2.0 1.1X Frontal camera 10 megapixels f / 2.2 Drums 4,000 mAh

25W fast charge

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging System Android 11

One UI 3.0 Connectivity Dual 5G

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.0

Gps

NFC

USB Type C 3.2 Dimensions and weight 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm

171 grams Others On-screen fingerprint reader

Samsung DeX

ANT + sound

IP68

A Galaxy S21 that looks a lot like the Galaxy S20, but not so much

Just take a look at the new Samsung Galaxy S21 to realize that although the front is very similar, on the back there is quite a major design change. At least when it comes to the camera module, which now has a fairly distinctive frame and different colors depending on what color we choose for the mobile phone.

The camera team repeats with respect to the Galaxy S20 and the low screen from QHD + to FullHD +

This camera module arrives occupied, by the way, by a triple team that already sounds like last year. We have the same 12-megapixel camera with f / 1.8 aperture to act as the main sensor, the same 64-megapixel camera with a 1.1x optical telephoto lens for zoom (centered on the hybrid zoom) and the same 12-inch super wide-angle camera. megapixels. The changes in this generation are in the software sectionWell, even the front camera, 10 megapixels with f / 2.0 lens, is the same as in the Galaxy S20 5G.

Precisely this camera is the one that crowns a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with FullHD + resolution (the QHD + is over) and a 20: 9 ratio, which leaves us 2,400 x 1,080 pixels to view the content. It also repeats the variable refresh rate, which can reach a maximum of 120Hz and compatibility with HDR10 + content. Gorilla Glass evolves, yes, and here we have the Victus generation in charge of protecting the front of the device.

Better fingerprint sensor, more power and goodbye to microSD

Under this screen there is a fingerprint sensor that in this generation becomes ultrasonic and occupies 70% more space than last year’s version, thus maximizing the area of ​​recognition of our fingerprints. In terms of power, the Galaxy S21 showcases the new Exynos 2100 with the Mali G78 MP14 GPU, with 14 graphic rendering cores.

From optical to ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a traced battery

When it comes to memories, Samsung makes changes and perhaps not all of them are very well received. For starters, the 12GB model of the previous generation becomes a thing of the past and the new Galaxy S21 only offers variants with 8GB of RAM, one with 128GB of internal space and another with 256GB. Both are LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1, but in return we lose the tray for the microSD. Samsung says goodbye to removable cards, something it already did in the past and brought back with the Galaxy S7. We will see what happens in the future.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S21 repeats battery and charging speeds with its 4,000 mAh, 25W of wired charging, 15W of wireless charging and 4.5W of reverse wireless charging, although in connectivity we do see progress. While the whole team repeats (from 5G to USB type C), in WiFi we have WiFi 6e to take better advantage of the bandwidth of our routers. The compatible ones, of course.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy S21

As we have already mentioned, the new Samsung lands in two versions of memory (8GB / 128GB and 8GB / 256GB) although we will have three colors to choose from. It can be ours in black, gold or purple or violet (there is a pink version that probably won’t reach Spain). The official prices for the model are as follows: