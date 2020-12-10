Samsung Galaxy S21 series will debut a faster and larger fingerprint reader

Yesterday we could see some official leaked videos of the next Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra. Today the well-known source of leaks Ice Universe has revealed an important improvement in the biometrics section. Apparently, the devices will have a fingerprint reader under the screen faster than the Galaxy S20 series, and with a much larger surface of recognition. Specifically, Samsung has doubled the speed of its fingerprint sensor compared to the previous generation, now it will be fast enough so that it is enough to “touch to unlock”, instead of having to press its screen. The leaker adds that the sensor measures 64mm², making it 1.77 times larger than the sensor on the Galaxy S20 series. In addition, the FCC has confirmed that there will be versions with a Snapdragon 888 chip of the Galaxy S21 series, although this version is normally reserved for other markets such as the United States.