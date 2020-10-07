Latest newsTech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

Samsung Galaxy S21: Still no camera under the screen but already close

By Abraham
Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21

Entertainment

Netflix will make it much easier for you to choose what to watch next

Brian Adam - 0
It seems that in time Netflix is ​​succumbing to the uses and customs of many other applications who have no qualms about publishing daily...
Read more
Apple

iOS 14.2 will add more than 100 emojis and new gender and skin tone options

Abraham - 0
Apple has released this week the public and developer betas for iOS 14.2, which among other innovations present more than 100 new emojis. Among the additions...
Read more
Apple

The iPhone 12 Pro will no longer start from 64GB of capacity

Abraham - 0
Today, most high-end smartphones come with at least 128GB of storage. However, the iPhone 11s came with a 64GB input capacity, which was presumably a...
Read more
Abraham

Samsung’s next generation of flagships, the Galaxy S series, will not feature an under-display front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21

According to the Korean publication The Elec , attempts to incorporate a camera under the screen of the Galaxy “S21” have failed.

Sources close to Samsung have reported that the company has tried until the last moment to equip the new high-end smartphones of the Galaxy “S21” series with an “under-screen camera”, but has finally given up on it.

Apparently the idea was for the Galaxy S21 to be equipped with an under-screen camera thanks to the use of special materials and a different structure in the front camera area.

Samsung’s display division appears to have had problems producing the displays necessary for the implementation of this design. The Korean company uses a panel provided with a large number of small holes through which enough light is supposed to penetrate for the front camera to be functional.

Therefore, the Galaxy S series smartphones will once again use panels with a small circular cutout to accommodate the front camera.

The integration of an under-screen camera in Samsung smartphones could arrive in the second half of 2020. The latest report from Korea indicates that the third-generation Samsung Galaxy Z Fold could be the candidate.

