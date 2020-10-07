Samsung’s next generation of flagships, the Galaxy S series, will not feature an under-display front camera.

According to the Korean publication The Elec , attempts to incorporate a camera under the screen of the Galaxy “S21” have failed.

Sources close to Samsung have reported that the company has tried until the last moment to equip the new high-end smartphones of the Galaxy “S21” series with an “under-screen camera”, but has finally given up on it.

Apparently the idea was for the Galaxy S21 to be equipped with an under-screen camera thanks to the use of special materials and a different structure in the front camera area.

Samsung’s display division appears to have had problems producing the displays necessary for the implementation of this design. The Korean company uses a panel provided with a large number of small holes through which enough light is supposed to penetrate for the front camera to be functional.

Therefore, the Galaxy S series smartphones will once again use panels with a small circular cutout to accommodate the front camera.

The integration of an under-screen camera in Samsung smartphones could arrive in the second half of 2020. The latest report from Korea indicates that the third-generation Samsung Galaxy Z Fold could be the candidate.