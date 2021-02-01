Samsung Galaxy S21: the best offers from TIM, Vodafone and WindTre

WindTre, TIM and Vodafone have finally formalized the installment plans and offers proposed to users who intend to buy the new Galaxy S21 Ultra, S21 + and S21. The promotions, as always, are many and are aimed at various categories of users, depending on the needs and economic availability.

TIM

Among the first operators to launch their proposals for users interested in purchasing the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra we find TIM, which offers a very interesting list of offers on installments.

– Galaxy S21 8 / 128GB: 20 Euro per month for 30 months with no advance payment if you choose to be charged on a credit card; 15 Euros per month for 30 months with 149 Euros in advance if you choose to debit your current account. A final installment of 200 Euros is expected;

– Galaxy S21 8 / 256GB: 20 euros per month for 30 months with an advance of 49 euros for those who opt for a credit card charge; 19 Euro per month for 30 months with 179 Euro in advance if you choose the option with direct debit. The final installment is 230 Euros;

– Galaxy S21 Plus 8 / 128GB: 25 Euros per month for 30 months with 49 Euros in advance on credit card; 19 Euro per month for 30 months with an advance of 179 Euro for the debit on the current account. The final installment is 255 Euros;

– Galaxy S21 Plus 8 / 256Gb: 25 Euro per month for 30 months with an advance of 49 Euro if you choose to be charged on a credit card; 20 Euros per month for 30 months with 199 Euros in advance for debiting the current account. Final installment of 280 Euros;

– Galaxy S21 Ultra 12 / 128GB: 32 Euros per month for 30 months with zero advance if you choose a credit card; 25 euros per month for 30 months with an advance of 199 euros. Final installment of 320 Euros;

– Galaxy S21 Ultra 12 / 256Gb: 30 Euros per month for 30 months with 99 Euros in advance, if you choose the method of payment by credit card; 25 euros per month for 30 months with an advance of 199 euros if you opt for payment by current account. Final installment of 330 Euros.

The promotions are available at all TIM stores throughout the country.

WindTre

WindTre as always offers a wide range of promotions to be combined with the chosen smartphone. Below we report only the price of the installment.

Galaxy S21 5G – 128GB:

– Smart Pack Unlimited 5G: zero advance, 14 Euro per month for 30 months with financing;

– Smart Pack 100 5G: 18 Euro per month for 30 months with zero advance;

– XLarge, Large, Medium and Start: 0 Euro advance, 20.99 Euro per month for 30 months;

– Young, Junior + and Senior: 49 Euro advance, to which 22.99 Euro must be added per month for thirty months.

Galaxy S21 5G – 256GB:

– Smart Pack Unlimited 5G: zero advance, 16 Euro per month for 30 months with financing;

– Smart Pack 100 5G: 20 Euro per month for 30 months with zero advance;

– XLarge, Large, Medium and Start: 0 Euro advance, 22.99 Euro per month for 30 months;

– Young, Junior + and Senior: 0 Euro and 23.99 Euro advance per month for thirty months.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – 128GB:

– Smart Pack Unlimited 5G: advance payment of 149.99 euros + 23 euros per month for 30 months;

– Smart Pack 10 5G: 149.99 Euros in advance + 27 Euros per month for 30 months;

– Start, Medium, Large and XLarge 5G: 149.99 Euros in advance + 29.99 Euros per month for 30 months.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – 256gb:

– Smart Pack Unlimited 5G: advance payment of 149.99 euros + 24 euros per month for 30 months;

– Smart Pack 10 5G: 149.99 Euros in advance + 29 Euros per month for 30 months;

– Start, Medium, Large and XLarge 5G: 149.99 Euros in advance + 31.99 Euros per month for 30 months;

– Young, Junior + and Senior: 149.99 Euros in advance + 34.99 Euros for thirty months.

Galaxy S21 + 5G – 128GB:

– Smart Pack Unlimited 5G: Advance payment 0 + 18 Euros per month for 30 months;

– Smart Pack 100 5G: Advance 0 + 23 Euro per month for 30 months;

– Start, Medium, Large and XLarge 5G: Advance payment 0 + 24.99 Euros per month for 30 months;

– Young Junior + and Senior: Advance payment 0 + 28.99 Euros per month for 30 months.

Galaxy S21 + 5G – 256GB:

– Smart Pack Unlimited 5G: Advance payment 0 + 19 Euro per month for 30 months;

– Smart Pack 100 5G: Advance payment 0 + 24 Euro per month for 30 months;

– Start, Medium, Large and XLarge 5G: Advance payment 0 + 25.99 Euros per month for 30 months;

– Young Junior + and Senior: Advance payment 0 + 28.99 Euros per month for 30 months;

Recall, once again, that the prices in question refer exclusively to the installment of the smartphone, and the monthly cost indicated must be added to the one for the chosen offer. The activation and request can be made directly at the WindTre sales points.

Vodafone

The Vodafone price list is also very rich, which as always offers interested users the entire lineup of “Infinito” offers that allow them to enjoy many options.

Galaxy S21 5G – 128Gb:

– Infinity: 49.99 Euros in advance + 25.99 Euros per month for 30 months, in addition to the 24.99 Euros of the promotion;

– Infinito Gold Edition: 49.99 Euros in advance + 25.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 29.99 Euros per month for the offer;

– Infinito Black Edition 49.99 Euros in advance + 25.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 39.99 Euros of the promotion.

Galaxy S21 5G – 256Gb:

– Infinity: 49.99 Euros in advance + 27.99 Euros per month for 30 months, in addition to the 24.99 Euros of the promotion;

– Infinito Gold Edition: 49.99 Euros in advance + 27.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 29.99 Euros per month for the promotion;

– Infinito Black Edition 49.99 Euros in advance + 27.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 39.99 Euros of the offer;

Galaxy S21 + 5G – 128Gb:

– Infinity: 69.99 Euros in advance + 30.99 Euros per month for 30 months, in addition to the 24.99 Euros of the promotion;

– Infinito Gold Edition: 69.99 Euros in advance + 30.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 29.99 Euros per month for the offer;

– Infinito Black Edition 69.99 Euros in advance + 30.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 39.99 Euros of the promotion;

Galaxy S21 + 5G – 256Gb:

– Infinity: 69.99 Euros in advance + 32.99 Euros per month for 30 months, in addition to the 24.99 Euros for the offer;

– Infinito Gold Edition: 69.99 Euros in advance + 32.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 29.99 Euros per month for the promotion;

– Infinito Black Edition 69.99 Euros in advance + 32.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 39.99 Euros of the promotion;

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – 128Gb:

– Infinity: 99.99 Euros in advance + 39.99 Euros per month for 30 months, in addition to the 24.99 Euros of the promotion;

– Infinito Gold Edition: 99.99 Euros in advance + 39.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 29.99 Euros per month for the offer;

– Infinito Black Edition 99.99 Euros in advance + 39.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 39.99 Euros of the promotion;

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – 128Gb:

– Infinity: 99.99 Euros in advance + 41.99 Euros per month for 30 months, in addition to the 24.99 Euros of the promotion;

– Infinito Gold Edition: 99.99 Euros in advance + 41.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 29.99 Euros per month for the offer;

– Infinito Black Edition 99.99 Euros in advance + 41.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 39.99 Euros of the promotion.