Samsung Galaxy S21: the design is confirmed and will arrive as soon as 2021 begins

It is a cyclical process: Apple launches the new iPhone 12 and you begin to hear news about the following year’s models and, something similar happens with Samsung, which is another of the manufacturers that arouse the most passions among users: that after putting the Galaxy Note 20 in stores, it is time to focus on the first top of the range of 2021, the Galaxy S21.

The difference compared to other years is that in 2020 we are suffering from a global pandemic and, therefore, the plans come and go depending on the perception that each one has of the scenario in which we live. And the Koreans, surely, they will have understood that instead of waiting for spring it is safer to have the new Galaxy S21 on the market as soon as possible. Hence the advance of practically two months with respect to the S20 that we saw last March.

Unpacked in mid-January

The fact is that in recent days it has been known what will be the date with which Samsung is working to present and put its new terminals on sale. The famous Unpacked event will take place on January 14, 2021, Thursday, which will serve as an advance for a sale that same month, that is, on Friday 29, which will be the moment when they land in stores. Now, will your design change a lot?

pic.twitter.com/jiqy2V41L4

– Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 5, 2020

Well that’s the second part of the news, practically total confirmation of what the design of the new Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra will be. And not so much for the front, which hardly ever changes anything from year to year, as for the back, which will not have much to do with what is seen in the Galaxy S20 this year. An image with a case for the Korean device has practically come to close any debate about what these terminals will be like.

As you can see from the photos leaked through Twitter, the camera module is confirmed to occupy the entire upper left in an effect that is, at least, original and attractive. In addition, and unlike Apple, Samsung opts for a practically smooth surface where the four cameras that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have are housed. In other snapshots you can also see how that same effect will be in the case of the cheapest models, which will only have three sensors but respecting the general design lines.

