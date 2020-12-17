Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

Samsung Galaxy S21: The First Leaked Press Image Is Here

By Abraham
Abraham
We are a month away from the presentation of the new Galaxy S21 family, but we have already seen leaks of the S21 5G, S21 + 5G, and S21 Ultra 5G that have revealed their design. Today we can see the first official press render of the Galaxy S21 5G shared by Evan Blass, which does not reveal anything new, but confirms once again that the smartphone will have a screen with a perforated hole for the camera. Regarding the Galaxy S20, the source IceUniverse states that the side frames of the Galaxy S21 are somewhat thicker than in its predecessor, but that the “chin” is shorter. The image also shows the S21 5G wallpaper, and Blass says we should see more leaks about the S21 series as we get closer to its presentation. Although this official press image does not show us the rear of the S21 5G, previous renders have revealed that the smartphone will have three cameras aligned vertically in the upper left corner.

