Samsung Galaxy S21 +: the new high-end comes with a better processor, bigger battery and no charger

By Brian Adam
0
2
Samsung has just made its new S family official for 2021: the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra, which succeed the Samsung Galaxy S20 family. They arrive with a completely renewed design on the back, as well as some improvements at the hardware level. One more year, the Korean company starts the year with all the meat on the grill, with the S21 + as an intermediate model.

We are therefore going to talk precisely about this model, its technical characteristics and specifications, since it is presented as one of the most balanced models in this trio of Galaxy S.

Samsung Galaxy S21 + data sheet

SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 +

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8mm
202g

SCREEN

6.7 inch
Full HD + resolution
Adaptive 120hz

PROCESSOR

Exynos 2100

RAM

8 GB

ROM MEMORY

128 GB
256 GB

REAR CAMERA

12 MP
12 MP UGA
64 MP telephoto

FRONT CAMERA

10 MP

SOFTWARE

Android 11
One UI 3.1

DRUMS

4,800mAh
25W fast charge
15W wireless charging

OTHERS

5G SA / NSA
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
Ultrasonic fingerprint reader
Double speaker

PRICE

1,059 euros

New heart and bigger battery

Exynos 2100

The changes in this generation Galaxy S21 + are not abysmal, but there are several points of improvement. The first of them is the new Exynos 2100, with which Samsung claims to have caught up with Qualcomm. The company admits that the previous Exynos were below the Snapdragon, and they seem to rely on the new processor quite a bit. This SoC is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB, with the possibility of going up to 256 GB. This generation there is no microSD, the first time the S family arrives without this slot.

The battery grows 300mAh this generation. Added to the adaptive refresh rate and the new processor, on paper, it should last considerably longer than the previous generation.

Another important improvement is the battery, which happens to have 4,800mAh, compared to 4,500mAh of the previous generation. Again we have fast charging, wireless charging and reversible wireless charging. In the absence of checking how long this battery lasts, the autonomy section looks pretty good. What will not convince users so much is that the charger is no longer included in the box, so it will have to be purchased separately.

Tg Image 1520573320

If we talk about screen, 2K has been lost this generation. The S21 + can only be configured up to FullHD +, with a 120Hz refresh rate. This year it is adaptive, so the battery consumption should not be as high as in the previous generation. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, and adapts to ambient light to protect eyesight.

The rear design of the S21 + has also changed quite a bit from the previous model. The camera module is now quite different, with a design that we had not seen to date. Although it is quite striking, it does not stick out as much as it seems. If we turn the terminal we have a flat frontSaying goodbye to the curve of the past generation

The fingerprint reader is now 1.7 times larger, improving one of the weak points of the past generation. Similarly, at the connectivity level it does not lack anything, with WiFi 6E and 5G SA / NSA.

An identical camera setup

Tg Image 4229579917

Samsung returns to bet on a triple camera in its S21 +, although this generation renounces the ToF. The main sensor is 12 megapixels, as well as the wide angle. The telephoto lens is 64 megapixels, in charge of taking the zoom photography.

The novelties in camera come from the hand of the camera app. This year the AI ​​promises to improve a lot, and we have ultra-sharp shooting modes in video

This year they arrive what’s new in the camera app. The S21 + is capable of capturing stills while recording video, has Single Take enhancements, enhances its artificial intelligence capabilities and promises a sharper zoom. The front camera is again 10 megapixels, a resolution that last year offered us very good results.

Versions and price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 +

s21

The Samsung Galaxy S21 + is priced at 1,059 euros for its 128GB version. Will be available on January 29, but from now on you can make the pre-reservation to guarantee that we will have it at home on that date.

  • Samsung Galaxy S21 + 8 + 128 GB: 1,059 euros

  • Samsung Galaxy S21 + 8 + 256 GB: 1,109 euros

