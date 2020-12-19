Tech NewsMobile

Samsung Galaxy S21: These are your filtered prices for Europe

By Abraham
Abraham
Lately the leaks about the new Galaxy S21 family do not stop. A while ago we have known all the specifications of the Ultra model, and now it is the turn of the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series for the European markets. Prices for the new family have been leaked ahead of the official launch, which is scheduled for January 14. According to the information provided by Ishan Agarwal, who has a good record in terms of leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S21 + 128GB will be priced at 1,049 euros, while the 256GB model will be priced at 1,099 euros. The price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be 849 euros for the 128GB storage option. On the other hand, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for the 128GB model will be 1,399 euros. Of course, these prices will vary slightly depending on taxes and other local fees, but don’t expect much of a difference. In summary, these are the prices:

  • Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB: 849 euros
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 + 128GB: 1,049 euros
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 + 256GB: 1,099 euros
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB: 1,399 euros
