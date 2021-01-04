Tech News

Samsung Galaxy S21 to launch on January 14: learn more about Unpacked 2021

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
A radical change? They seem to bring more surprises. As had already been speculated during the last month of last year, Samsung has decided to advance the launch of its new mobile device, the Samsung Galaxy S21. Now the exact date on which the Unpacked 2021 event will take place has been published.

The company, through a video, shows the silhouette of the cameras that its device will bring and, as it was leaked, these will be immersed in a small metal body inside the terminal’s housing.

The release date of the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be the next January 14, 2021. But not only that, but there is also time for his landing. This will be at 10 am in Peru, although this may vary depending on the country where you live.

This year’s motto for Samsung’s Unpacked 2021 is “Welcome to the Everyday Epic”. In the promotional image you can see the sensors that the terminal would bring.

Among some internal features, these new flagships are expected to contain the Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 888 processors in the United States, it would also come with up to 12 GB of RAM, AMOLED panels at 120 Hz and up to 1,600 nits.

In the rear camera system the Samsung Galaxy S21 it would come with a main sensor of up to 108 megapixels. But not only that, it will also be compatible with the S-Pen, which will be sold separately.

