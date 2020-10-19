Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: design, hardware and release date

We do not know to what extent it is a calendar set by the leakers on both sides, iOS and Android, but it is like this: when the revelations about the smartphones that Apple usually launches after the summer end, the information that puts face and eyes begins to the next generation of Samsung, which in this case will be the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the top model of the Korean range.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. @Onleaks

And that new data leak not only shows what the design of the new device will be like, but part of the features that we can expect from the range and, very importantly, the release date, which will be modified compared to previous devices that arrived at the stores in the fork formed by the months of March and April.

‘Continuous’ design with hardly any changes

Those leakers come to make it very clear that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will hardly modify the overall design shown by the 2020 terminal and, for example, as far as the front is concerned we are facing the same aspect, with the screen occupying all the space except for that camera for selfies hidden in that small drop of water that you can see in the central and upper part of its Super AMOLED panel.

In addition, come and take a 360 ° spinning look at the #Samsung # GalaxyS21! -> https://t.co/ddEn4gnDaE pic.twitter.com/7AuQ30Wh3W

– Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 18, 2020

Where there are slight changes in the back, in the camera module that, Although it has shapes reminiscent of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, it changes completely the way to integrate into the body of the smartphone. You can compare both designs between the attached photos of the new model and the opening one, which belongs to the mobile that is currently in stores: that area for the camera is a little more prominent, approximately 1.1mm.

Precisely, and as it is possible to see in the images of the tweet, the future Samsung Galaxy S21 will also use a similar module that rises above the back of the mobile. And is that the cheapest model in the range will have a 6.1-inch screen, 0.1 larger than that of the new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, and will offer measurements of 151.7 x 71.2 x 7, 9 mm.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. @Onleaks

And finally the release date. As we told you before, it seems that Samsung is going to skip its traditional launch window to advance it as much as possible at the beginning of the year. We do not know if it will be in response to the current pandemic situation, to give their phones a little more time to settle in the market or what, but the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra could be launched in the same month of January.

