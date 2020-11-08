Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Full resolution 120 Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery and more leaked features

We have heard rumors that Samsung will launch the new Galaxy S21 series in January next year. The company is expected to launch three new smartphones – Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra – and we’ve been able to see some renderings based on leaked schematics. Now the well-known leak source Ice Universe has revealed a new feature about the Galaxy S21 Ultra. According to this source, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a QHD + screen with 120Hz refresh rate support. The current Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra come equipped with a 2K panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. However, if you want to use a 120Hz refresh rate, you should lower the resolution to Full HD + or HD +. 2020 Samsung flagship smartphones only support 60Hz with QHD + resolution. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a 6.7-6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with QHD + resolution at a refresh rate of 120Hz, although a recent leak suggested that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will support a higher refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone will come with a 108MP main camera on the rear. Previously, a report claimed that the device will be able to record 1080p videos at 240fps, 4K at 120fps, and 8k at 30fps. On the front, the phone could come with a 40MP front camera. It is also believed that it will arrive with a 5,000 mAh battery. The report adds that the Galaxy S21 Ultra could come with the Snapdragon 875 processor, albeit for certain markets such as the US and China. For other markets, the company could equip it with the upcoming Exynos 2100 processor.