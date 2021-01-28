Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a ‘secret’ novelty: it focuses on autonomy

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

From the United States of America comes an intriguing news: the latest top of the range from Samsung has an interesting feature that has essentially gone unnoticed until now.

In particular, according to what is reported by The Verge, Galaxy S21 Ultra uses an LTPO display. Put simply, the smartphone mounts an OLED panel that has a technology that allows you to reduce consumption and push towards higher brightness. Autonomy therefore benefits.

The whole thing was not very publicized at the presentation stage, but the confirmation came directly from Samsung, who unveiled this element of the datasheet to The Verge microphones. In any case, apparently the novelty is able to reduce the consumption of the Galaxy S21 Ultra display by 16%.

The more observant among you will surely remember the fact that last year TheElec said that Galaxy Note 20 Ultra also has an LTPO panel, but apparently this time around Samsung has revamped the displays giving life to even more advanced panels in terms of energy saving.

For the rest, if you want to learn more about the smartphone involved, you can refer to our Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra test (published just a few weeks ago).