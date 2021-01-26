Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the first phone with a low power OLED screen

- Advertisement -

Until now we thought that we knew all the specifications of the new Samsung flagship, but we do not. The Galaxy S21 in its Ultra design has a very particular characteristic. This is the first phone to get a new OLED screen low comsumption.

The S21 Ultra’s screen comes with OLED technology, but its power consumption is reduced by up to 16 percent. A feature that attracts a lot of attention, since this component generally requires a higher battery consumption.

Samsung’s new OLED screen offers higher luminance at lower energy consumption

These innovative displays are based on a new technology with “light efficiency” far above older Samsung phones. These “do not require a separate light source, but instead produce their vibrant colors by passing an electrical current directly through a proprietary set of self-luminous organic materials.”

The new technology from the South Korean giant offers high luminance, high dynamic range images, as well as greater visibility of the color gamut in normal environments and outdoors, always guaranteeing excellent screen performance.

“Thanks to this process, OLED panels can create a brighter light while consuming less energy. This improves battery life for 5G smartphone users who spend more time watching videos, ”says Samsung Display.

Samsung will bring this technology to other manufacturers

So far Samsung Display has 5,000 patents involving organic materials for displays. Obviously, the company has experience in the area. That is why he intends to bring this technology to other mobile device manufacturers.

So, later on we will be able to see low-power OLED screens in other brands of smartphones. For now, only the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra brings it.

This smartphone is in pre-sale and has a release date for next January 29. Have you already reserved yours?

