Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: technical sheet, price and launch date of the new South Korean mobile

By Brian Adam
Samsung It already came out with everything in the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the most ambitious mobile of the South Korean firm. The device was presented at the Samsung Unpacked 2021, so we already have its first technical data here.

He Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has attracted attention for its new design focused on the rear, as well as the renewal of its components with respect to the Samsung Galaxy 20. The jump has been considerable and we can see it in the technical sheet.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 ULTRA

The price of Samsung S21 Ultra It is 1200 dollars. It is now available to reserve and hits the market on January 29. The same date also applies to the S21 and S21 + models.

SAMSUNG | Unpacked 2021

The release date of the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be the next January 14, 2021. But not only that, but there is also time for his landing. This will be at 10 am in Peru, although this may vary depending on the country where you live.

This year’s motto for Unpacked 2021 by Samsung is “Welcome to the Everyday Epic”. In the promotional image you can see the sensors that the terminal would bring.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker.

