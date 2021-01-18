Samsung Galaxy S21 VS Galaxy S20: what are their differences

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

On January 14, Samsung anticipated the launch of its new smartphones: the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra . Although there is an aesthetic difference between this model and those of 2020, the Galaxy S20, there are certain details that you must take into account in case you want to buy them.

What are the changes? The first is in the aesthetic section. He Samsung Galaxy S21 It has cameras immersed in the corner of the curved body in the rear area. This to difference from S20 in which we find a module of cameras that protrude from the housing, causing it to sway if you place it on the table.

But that is not all. In the aspect of the screen, the last of the Galaxy arrives with a display with FHD + resolution, generating a small setback compared to the previous generation that reached the QHD +. Will you notice the difference when viewing the content?

In the aspect of the cameras, everything remains the same. However, in the software the change may be more noticeable in the video section. Now it is possible to record all images with a resolution in 8K, something that the S20 only reached 4K.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has a triple camera with the same amount of megapixels as the normal S20. (Photo: Samsung)

Regarding its processor, it is logical that it changes as the development of technology advances. Now him Samsung Galaxy S21 It will carry Exynos 2100 at 2.9GHz, while the Gaalaxy S20 has Exynos 990 at 2.73GHz.

Although the S20 arrives with Android 10, this does not prevent it from being updated to Android 11. In this way the S21 arrives with Android 11 and a One UI 3.1 customization layer.

What about weight? Well this differs a bit. He Samsung Galaxy S21 It arrives with measures of 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 millimeters with a weight of 171 grams. While the Samsung Galaxy S20 has measures of 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 millimeters with a weight of 163 grams.

While on the subject of the battery, everything remains the same. Both will have 4000 mAh, for the standard version, with a 25W charge and 15W wireless charge.