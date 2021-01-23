Samsung Galaxy S21 VS iPhone 12: know how they differ and which is better

- Advertisement -

Are you about to renew your device? Then you must read this. The new Samsung Galaxy S21 It was launched on January 14 in an event broadcast on his YouTube channel. However, how does it stand in front of the iPhone 12 . Learn about its main characteristics and the difference between both terminals.

In its construction, the tempered glass stands out both on the back and front of the iPhone 12 , while the layer of Samsung It is made of polished plastic with aluminum edges. Both have Gorillas Glass to protect against drops.

While the South Korean device arrives with 6.2 inches and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, the Apple terminal is 6.1 inches with a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, and a ratio of 19.5: 9. To this end, its display is considered to have 2X Dynamic AMOLED technology, 120Hz, HDR10 +, 1300 nits for the first, while for the second Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, 625 nits.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S21 It comes in two versions: 128GB with 8GB RAM and 256GB with 8GB RAM. In case the iPhone 12 It only has 64GB with 4GB RAM, 128GB with 4GB RAM, 256GB with 4GB RAM. Which one do you choose?

On its rear lenses, the South Korean terminal has 12 MP, f / 1.8, 26mm in the wide; 64 MP, f / 2.0 in the telephoto and 12 MP, f / 2.2, 120 degrees in the ultrawide. While the Cupertino cell phone has two 12 MP cameras, f / 1.6 the (wide) and 12 MP the ultrawide with f / 2.4, 120 degrees.

Finally, in the battery section, the iPhone 12 carries 2815 mAh and 20 w Fast charging. Meanwhile he Samsung Galaxy S21 it has 4000 mAh of power and fast charging of 25W.

In terms of colors, the first one comes in Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, while the second comes in Black, White, Red, Green, Blue.

It should be noted that the Galaxy S21 comes with Android 11 and its One UI 3.1 customization layer. Likewise, its interior is made up of the Exynos 2100 processor. iPhone 12 , the iOS 14 operating system is reinforced by its Apple A14 Bionic processor.

Regarding prices, both terminals cost the same, but vary depending on the region or country where you live. Which one do you choose?